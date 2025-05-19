‘Nigeria Could Be Looking At Winning Team, If Atiku, Obi And El-Rufai Align’ – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed strong confidence that a coalition involving former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, and other key political figures could deliver a decisive victory over President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential elections.

The Deputy National Youth Leader of the PDP, Timothy Osadolor, stated this while speaking with Vanguard on Monday in Abuja.

Naija News reports that he stated that such a coalition could conclude the election by 1 pm on election day, provided that critical conditions are met, particularly genuine commitment and unity.

Osadolor pointed to the combined 13 million votes that Atiku and Obi received in the 2023 election, as opposed to Tinubu’s 8 million, noting that this demonstrated the potential strength of a united opposition.

He said, “If these talks are pursued sincerely and reach a logical conclusion, and if ego doesn’t get in the way among these gentlemen; Atiku, Obi, and El-Rufai, then Nigeria could indeed be looking at a winning team.

“If Atiku and Obi truly commit to this alliance, as it appears they are already doing, and with El-Rufai also playing his part, I don’t believe Nigerians would be opposed to such a coalition ticket. Ultimately, this would be a case of Nigerians versus Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC.”

The PDP leader emphasised that the growing issues of hunger, insecurity, frustration, and depression in the country would galvanise voter support for the opposition coalition.

He reminded Nigerians of the historical precedent set in 2015 when former President Goodluck Jonathan was ousted, despite his incumbency.

“Let’s not forget: less than four years ago, these two gentlemen together received over 13 million votes, compared to the 8 million votes INEC allocated to Bola Ahmed Tinubu. So, if they join forces again, given the rising levels of hunger, insecurity, frustration, and depression in the country, I don’t see why they couldn’t conclude the election by 1pm on election day,” Osadolor said.

Osadolor also criticised the APC’s approach of releasing funds to state governors for political patronage, calling it a sign of mismanagement and corruption. He argued that such actions only fueled public anger and motivated voters to reject the ruling party.

“My response to that is simple: kudos to the federal government. Let them keep releasing more funds. After all, the money doesn’t belong to them; it belongs to the Nigerian people. So, the more they release, the more it highlights the heartlessness with which they treat public trust and public funds.

“No serious country hands out money for political patronage the way this government is doing. And let’s be clear; the political class makes up less than 10% of the Nigerian population. So how do you justify to the remaining 90% that this small group is misappropriating vast, almost unimaginable sums in naira and dollars, money meant for every Nigerian, born or unborn?” he stated.

The PDP leader stressed the need for effective mobilisation and campaigning, especially among youth and marginalised groups.

He called for unity among stakeholders, urging them to set aside personal ambitions and work together to present a clear alternative to the APC.

“The more they do this, the more they infuriate right-thinking Nigerians and motivate them to vote the APC out quickly. I encourage the President to continue on this path, so that Nigerians remain determined to remove him in 2027.

“In fact, what the President should be doing at this point is compiling a list of his life’s achievements and finding a quiet vacation place to retire to, saving himself the humiliation that awaits him at the ballot box,” Osadolor added.

Osadolor concluded by emphasising that with the right strategy and unity, the coalition could signal the end of the APC’s reign and usher in a new era for Nigeria.