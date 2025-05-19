‘My Experience On BBNaija Show Was Very Exposing, I Will Not Do It Again For Any Amount’ – Doyin

Former Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemate, Doyin David, has opened up on the challenges of participating in a Nigerian reality TV show.

Naija News reports that Doyin, while speaking during a recent podcast, revealed that her experience on BBNaija was mentally draining and left her feeling overexposed.

She frowned at how the organisers of the reality show portrayed contestants, saying it often creates misleading impressions about their true personalities.

Doyin further stated that Nigeria’s highly judgmental environment worsened the experience, stressing she will no longer participate in any Nigerian reality show, irrespective of the payment.

The BBNaija star hinted at being open to appearing on a reality show outside the country under different circumstances.

She said, “When you go on a reality TV show. They portray you how they want to portray you. Not everything is how you really are, but they’ve given everybody an impression of you, and some of those impressions are not true. There’s a lot that people think about me and think I am, in terms of my personality, that is really not who I am at all.

“Being on a reality TV show, my experience was very challenging mentally, very exposing. I wouldn’t do it again for any amount of money. Except it’s a reality TV show outside the country, then I’ll probably take it. But Nigerians are too judgmental, so no, I’m not blessing them with my presence ever again”.