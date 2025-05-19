Missing Daughter Of Nollywood Actress, Jumoke George Leaves Mali For Nigeria

The daughter of veteran Nollywood actress, Jumoke George, Adeola, is reportedly on her way to Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Jumoke, in a recent interview with her colleague, Biola Adebayo, on the “Talk to B” podcast, raised alarm over her missing daughter, homelessness and ill health.

She said, “Dear Nigerians, please pray for me.

“I have never ruined anyone’s life. I am tired, I can no longer bear it. I don’t have a home, I don’t have anything, and a child of mine is missing.

“My firstborn, Adeola, has been missing for the past four years. I have been sick since January 2nd. I have done several tests, and now I need to do tests on my brain and heart. It costs N400,000, and I don’t know where to get the money.”

In a post via her Instagram after Jumoke’s video became a viral sensation online, Adebayo revealed that Adeola has been in Mali for the last four years but cannot return home because she does not have valid documents.

The movie star contacted the Nigerian Embassy in Mali and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Chairman, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, to help rescue Adeola.

Sources in NiDCOM who spoke with The Eagle Online revealed that as of Friday, May 16, 2025, all arrangements had been concluded for Adeola to return home and was initially expected in Nigeria on Sunday.

The source noted that because the journey from Mali to Nigeria is undertaken by road, Adeola is not expected to arrive in Nigeria today, Monday, May 19, 2025 and would be received at the Lagos Office of NiDCOM by Dabiri-Erewa.