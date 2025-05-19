‘Malicious And Dangerous Attempt To Destroy My Political Career’ – Natasha Drags Akpabio To Police IG

Senator Natasha Hadiza Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District, has filed a formal petition against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, alleging a coordinated campaign of harassment, defamation, and cyberstalking aimed at silencing her over sexual harassment claims.

Naija News understands that the petition, submitted to the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, through her legal team led by Dr. Ehiogie West-Idahosa (SAN), outlines what the senator describes as a “malicious and dangerous attempt” to destroy her reputation, political career, and personal safety.

“This is a calculated campaign of criminal defamation, cyberstalking, conspiracy, and attempted assassination,” the petition reads.

The legal document, backed by what the lawyers describe as “incontrovertible evidence,” asserts that the campaign began shortly after Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Senate President Akpabio of sexual harassment during a national TV interview on February 28, 2025.

According to the petition, the online persona “Professor Mgbeke”—identified as Dr. Sandra Chidinma Duru, a Texas-based Nigerian—initially portrayed herself as a supporter of Senator Natasha, only to turn hostile after the senator refused financial compensation requests.

The campaign reportedly escalated after Senator Natasha declined Dr. Duru’s alleged offers to manage her public image and “frame narratives.”

“What followed was a deliberate, malicious, and coordinated character assassination campaign,” the petition says.

The petition claims that in a Facebook livestream on May 1, 2025, Dr. Duru exposed her phone’s call log, which allegedly contained names and contacts linked to high-level individuals, including “Senator Akpabio,” “My Daddy Directline,” “IGP Kayode,” and media figure Oby Ndukwe.

“These are not coincidences,” the petition argues. “The presence of these contacts suggests Senator Akpabio and Dr. Duru were working together, potentially with knowledge or support from top security officials.”

Allegations of Treasonous Defamation

The petition notes that in the same May 1 broadcast, Dr. Duru accused Senator Natasha of plotting to “remove the Yoruba government“—a claim described as “treasonous and dangerous ethnic incitement.”

“The deliberate use of ethnic framing was designed to inflame national tensions and incite security action against our client,” the petition states.

It adds that such accusations, if left unchecked, pose not just reputational harm but also threats to the senator’s life and public safety.

Senator Natasha’s legal team further alleges that Monday Ubani (SAN)—a senior legislative aide and lawyer to Senate President Akpabio—publicly praised Dr. Duru’s controversial broadcast, suggesting knowledge of or support for the campaign.

“Mr. Ubani’s commendation of ‘Prof. Mgbeke’ reinforces the belief that this attack was orchestrated from within Senator Akpabio’s inner circle,” the petition claims.

Background: Suspension and Sexual Harassment Allegation

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended from the Senate in March 2025 for six months in what official sources described as disciplinary action. However, many observers viewed it as political retribution following her public accusation against the Senate President.

“The backdrop of this case is one of personal grievance,” the petition states. “Senator Akpabio, feeling aggrieved by the sexual harassment accusation, had motive to retaliate.”

The petition invokes provisions of Section 391(1) of the Penal Code (criminal defamation) and Section 24(1) of the Cybercrimes Act (cyberstalking), asserting that Dr. Duru’s actions—and those allegedly supporting her—constitute serious criminal offences.

Senator Natasha’s legal team is urging the Inspector-General of Police to: Investigate and prosecute Dr. Sandra Duru for defamation and cybercrimes; Probe alleged coordination with Senator Akpabio and other named individuals; Ensure protection for Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan amid growing threats.

The petition underscores the broader implications for freedom of expression, gender rights, and institutional accountability in Nigeria.

“Our client deserves protection, not persecution,” her lawyers said. “No public servant should face this kind of backlash for speaking out about abuse.”