‘Malami Only Enriched Himself As Minister Despite Our Sacrifice’ – CPC Bloc Dumps Ex-AGF, Endorses Idris For Second Term

The Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc from Kebbi State, led by Musa Abubakar Dan Malakin Kabi, has backed Governor Nasir Idris for a second term.

Naija News reports that the CPC bloc, during a meeting with key All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Birnin Kebbi on Monday, dumped the former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and announced its support for Idris.

Dan Malakin said the decision to dissolve the CPC structure into the ruling APC stemmed from the fact that the bloc had long been part of the APC since the party’s formation through the 2013 merger under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He lamented that despite their tireless efforts and sacrifices in supporting Malami’s rise under the Buhari administration, he abandoned them after attaining power and only enriched himself and his family.

He said, “We are already members of the party and cannot be forced into joining the Social Democratic Party because of someone’s personal interest,” he declared in a veiled reference to Malami’s rumoured political moves.

“We toiled and sacrificed for him. But after becoming a minister, he forgot about us. He only enriched himself and his family, leaving us behind,” Dan Malakin alleged.”

Similarly, the former CPC chairman in the state, Atiku Bunu, said he risked his life despite his old age to ensure the party’s victory during the Buhari era, but was neglected in return.

Bunu said, “With no money or political strength, we gave Buhari 12 million votes under CPC. Yet, we were neglected. No one can decide for us anymore”

Welcoming the bloc, the state APC chairman, Abubakar Kana Zuru, urged the returning members to renew their party membership to enjoy the full benefits of the APC.

He stated, “You are welcome back home. Though you never left, we urge you to remain committed and avoid hopping between political platforms.”

In his remarks, Governor Idris thanked the CPC bloc for their bold and patriotic decision, assuring them of full inclusion in his administration.

“We are operating an open and inclusive government. Since coming on board, we have prioritised infrastructure, education, agriculture, and other critical sectors,” Idris said.