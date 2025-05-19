LP’s Ogene Praises AGF For Recommending Abure’s Prosecution, Says He Is Vindicated

The Labour Party (LP) caucus leader in the House of Representatives, Hon. Afam Ogene, has stated that the recent recommendation by the Attorney General of the Federation for the prosecution of the LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, over alleged crimes has vindicated him.

The lawmaker representing Ogbaru federal constituency of Anambra State has consistently questioned the embattled former national chairman’s moral authority to lead the party, particularly following the recent Supreme Court pronouncement and numerous allegations of malfeasance against him.

It will be recalled that the AGF allegedly made the recommendation for Abure’s prosecution by the Nigeria Police on March 7, 2025, via a letter from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation to the Inspector General of Police, IGP.

Speaking via a statement, Ogene, however, lamented that despite the clear instructions from the Attorney General of the Federation for the prosecution of the accused, the Police has failed to do the needful.

He said: “This lethargic disposition appears to be in tandem with the handling of the matter since it was instituted over three years ago. In fact, in a March 9, 2023 investigation report authored by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Junaid Bukar, the Police rued the fact that some of the suspects have vehemently refused to report in order to exercise their right to fair hearing, despite writing them four different letters”.