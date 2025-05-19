LP Crisis: Julius Abure Faction Condemns Alleged Attempt To Reverse Supreme Court Judgment

The Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party (LP) has condemned what it described as an underhanded attempt by the Senate Nenadi Usman-led National Caretaker Committee (LP-NCC) to overturn the Supreme Court judgment on the party’s leadership crisis.

In a statement released on Monday, Naija News reports that the National Publicity Secretary of the Abure faction, Obiora Ifoh, revealed that the faction had become aware of the plot through court documents that were made public.

He explained that the Usman-led group, supported by Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, attempted to use a proxy, Sule Garba, to approach a High Court in Gusau, Zamfara State, in a renewed bid to remove Abure from office.

“We are shocked to learn that some of our leaders are desperately shopping for court orders from every nook and cranny to ensure that the crisis persists in the party and to stop INEC from recognizing our leadership,” Ifoh said.

Ifoh criticised the move, describing it as an act of desperation, stating that the Usman faction had even travelled by night bus to Zamfara in their attempt to seek a favourable ruling. “They left Abuja and journeyed with a night bus, all the way to Zamfara, yet the court refused their prayers,” he said.

“This won’t be the first time they have resorted to court order shopping. They went to Aba last year on a similar mission to shop for a court order, and they were refused,” Ifoh added.

Ifoh expressed disbelief at the persistence of such actions, which he believes only serve to derail the party’s progress. “I really don’t understand the kind of stiff-necked leaders that are emerging in Nigeria today, where people see a practically impossible mission, yet they prefer to sink a ship in their desperation to catch a fish,” he stated.

He also expressed concern over the distractions caused by these internal power struggles, stressing that other political parties are focusing on the future while the LP remains mired in its leadership dispute.

“Why would someone wake up one morning and start fighting themselves? This is not normal again,” Ifoh lamented.

Ifoh reminded the public of the Supreme Court ruling on April 4, 2025, which affirmed that the issue of party leadership is an internal affair, not subject to judicial intervention.

“Is there anywhere the Supreme Court said it has removed Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party, or anywhere it ruled that Nenadi Usman has now become the new chairman?” he asked.

He also pointed out that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had already admitted that the stakeholders meeting that enthroned Usman was illegal.

“Even INEC had admitted that the stakeholders meeting held in Umuahia that enthroned Nenadi Usman was illegal,” Ifoh said.

It was alleged that Sule Garba, representing the Usman faction, filed a motion in the Federal High Court in Gusau (Suit No FHC/GS/CS/30/2025) seeking an Exparte Order to stop Abure and National Secretary, Umar Farouk Ibrahim from continuing to present themselves as the legitimate leaders of the party. However, the presiding judge, Justice Salim Olasupo Ibrahim, refused to grant the order on May 15, 2025.

“The court insisted that all the respondents, including Abure, Ibrahim, Labour Party, and INEC, must first be put on notice,” Ifoh stated. The court adjourned the case to June 4, 2025, for further proceedings.