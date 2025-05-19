Jibrin Opens Up On Contesting For Senate, Governorship In 2027

The member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State in the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has declared that he has no intention to contest for any political office in the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Jibrin made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, firmly denying speculation linking him to possible bids for the Kano South Senatorial seat or the Kano governorship.

“I am compelled for the umpteenth time to state clearly, for clarification’s sake, that I am neither interested in contesting for the Kano South Senatorial seat nor in the Kano governorship position in 2027,” he said.

The lawmaker, currently serving his fourth term in the National Assembly, said he views the continued mention of his name in political permutations as a compliment and a reflection of his impact in public service.

Jibrin highlighted his long-standing political journey, having been elected under different party platforms and holding key committee positions in the House of Representatives. These include: Chairman, Committee on Finance; Chairman, Committee on Appropriations; Chairman, Committee on Transportation; Chairman, Committee on Foreign Affairs; Currently, Chairman, Committee on Housing and Habitat. He also served as Executive Director at the Federal Housing Authority (FHA).

“Those who know me well know that wherever I find myself—politically, in private business, academia, or otherwise—I am unwavering in my commitment to deliver results,” he stated.

While describing himself as “modestly ambitious,” Jibrin emphasized that he finds fulfillment in contributing to the development of his constituency and helping others rise.

“I have kept my passion for helping others to higher positions. I find contentment in the many blessings showered on me by the Almighty God,” he said.