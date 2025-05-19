Insecurity, Hardship Pose Challenge To Our Victory – Speaker Abbas Warns

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has urged elected officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to work towards addressing insecurity and hardship in the country.

Speaker Abbas said though the party has recorded successes in electoral victories across the six regions of the country, more work has to be done to ensure the party’s victory in 2027.

Naija News reports that Abbas stated this in a commendation statement to North West APC stakeholders, for last Friday meeting, where the party endorsed President Bola Tinubu for second tenure.

“Since the 2023 elections, the APC has recorded tremendous victories – governorships in 19 states, the largest majority in the National Assembly, and a growing wave of high-profile defections. From Kano to Osun, Delta to Edo, our party continues to earn the trust of Nigerians. And with the recent win in the Edo State gubernatorial election, we are only getting started,” he stated.

The House Speaker noted that efforts must be made to address insecurity and economic hardship in the region and across the country.

“We must stay focused. Insecurity, economic hardship, and falling agricultural output demand urgent and strategic responses. That’s why I’ve proposed a Zonal Coordination Platform to bring together lawmakers, governors, and experts to find lasting solutions,” he stated.

He further emphasized the need for all stakeholders to engage in massive engagement of residents of North at all levels.

“Our success depends on synergy across all levels – local, state, and zonal. Let’s continue to include our youth and women in shaping the future of our party. And as we look ahead to 2027, we must engage with our communities year-round, not just during election season,” he added.

Abbas further commended the North West APC stakeholders for endorsing the President. He reaffirmed committment of the President to address all challenges facing the country.