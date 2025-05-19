German Bundesliga Side, Augsburg Bid Farewell To Frank Onyeka

Bundesliga club Augsburg has bid farewell to Super Eagles defensive midfielder Frank Onyeka following the conclusion of his loan deal with the team.

Frank Onyeka joined Jess Thorup’s squad temporarily from Premier League side Brentford during the previous summer transfer window.

Throughout his time at Augsburg, he made a significant impact on the team, contributing by playing 31 league matches.

Unfortunately, the loan arrangement did not include an option for Augsburg to purchase Onyeka outright, meaning he will return to Brentford now that his loan spell has ended.

He played his last match for Augsburg against Union Berlin last weekend, where he showcased his determination and commitment to the club.

In a heartfelt farewell, Augsburg expressed their gratitude to Onyeka through a message on their official X account, stating, “Thank you, Frank! Frank #Onyeka’s loan is coming to an end, and we sincerely thank you for your unwavering commitment to the Red-Green-Whites.”

Meanwhile, Tolu Arokodare is celebrating a successful return to form as he stands as one of the joint leading scorers in the Belgian Pro League.

Arokodare shone during Genk’s impressive 4-1 win over KAA Gent on Sunday, further solidifying his reputation as a potent attacking threat.

Thus far this season, the Nigerian international has netted an impressive 17 goals in the regular season, in addition to four more in the Championship playoffs.

He has now drawn level with St Truiden’s Adriano Bertaccini, who has also scored 17 goals overall—16 in the regular season and an impressive five during the playoffs.

Reflecting on his accomplishments, Arokodare shared his thoughts with DAZN, expressing his happiness at regaining the title of top scorer.

He said, “It’s nice to be top scorer again. I knew I wouldn’t start (the game), but I understand the coach’s decision. We have several talented players who also deserve the opportunity to play during the playoffs.”