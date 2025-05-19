FG Hails Nigerians Who Won Elections In UK

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has hailed Adekunle Osibogun, Princess Opeyemi Bright, Jason Utitofon Jackson and Sunny Lambe on their recent electoral victory in the United Kingdom (UK).

Dabiri-Erewa described the victory as a record-breaking milestone that portrayed their dedication, resilience, determination and unwavering strive for success.

Naija News reports that Dabiri-Erewa applauded Councillor Bright and Councillor Jackson for breaking the record of both first youngest Mayor and the first black Mayor.

She also congratulated Councilor Lambe for his victory as Mayor and Osibogun for his re-election as a Councillor.

In a statementon on Monday from the commission’s spokesman, Gabriel Odu, NiDCOM Chairperson commended their relentless efforts, urging them to keep up the resilient spirit as they carry out their duties respectively.

She prayed to God for protection, strength and direction in their new positions while also encouraging them to continue putting in their best in the discharge of their duties.

While Osibogun was re-elected as a Councillor to both the Buckinghamshire Council and Buckingham Town Council, Bright made history as the youngest Mayor of the London Borough of Barking & Dagenham.

Jackson, the new Mayor of Islington, by this feat is the first black person to be elected to this position and Lambe, who has served the Borough with distinction for years, now assumes office as the new Mayor of Southwark.