Federal High Court CJ Announces Redeployment Of Several Judges

Chief Judge of the Federal High Court (FHC), Justice John Tsoho, on Sunday, May 18, announced the reassignment of several judges.

In a statement issued by the FHC’s Director of Information, Dr. Catherine Christopher, Justice M. G. Umar has been instructed to assume responsibility for cases previously overseen by Justice Inyang Ekwo of Court 5 in the Abuja Division.

The announcement indicated that these changes are effective immediately.

Naija News understands that the judges affected by this redeployment are expected to make every effort to resolve all outstanding judgments in their current locations as swiftly as possible.

“The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Hon. Justice John Tsoho, KSS, OFR, FCIArb. (UK) has effected the redeployment of some judges of the court.

“The general public is hereby notified that all cases pending before Court No. 5 in the Abuja Judicial Division will be attended to by the judge who has been moved to Abuja for that purpose.

“Consequently, there is no need for litigants and/or counsel to apply to the Hon. Chief Judge for re-assignment of cases that have been pending before the court,” the statement said.

Justice Tijjani Garba Ringim, previously of the Gombe Division, has been reassigned to the Yola Division. Meanwhile, Justice M. T. Segun-Bello, formerly of the Abakaliki Division, has been relocated to the Enugu Division.

Additionally, Justice Bala Khalifa-Mohammed Usman from the Yola Division has been redeployed to the Awka Division, and Justice Amina Aliyu Mohammed from the Awka Division has been transferred to the Gombe Division.

“The judges currently resident in the Abakaliki and Katsina Judicial Divisions shall take responsibility for all the cases already pending or newly instituted in their respective divisions, until otherwise instructed,” it concluded.