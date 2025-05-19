Fani-Kayode Decries 35 Killed, 223 Kidnapped In Zamfara

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has called for a quick response to increasing terrorist and bandit attacks across the country, particularly in the Northern region.

Fani-Kayode said Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara State has recorded 35 deaths and 223 abductions by bandits

Naija News reports that the former Minister said the figure was released to him by the House of Representatives member for the constituency, Aminu Sani Jaji, last Thursday.

According to Fani-Kayode, the Chairman of the House Committee on Ecological Funds, Jaji, disclosed that terrorists and bandits carried out their attacks in several villages and communities in his constituency.

He listed the villages and deaths recorded thus: Madira – 5, Dayau – 5, Kungurki – 5, Unguwa Sarkin Musulmi – 3, Yanruma – 1, Gabaken mesa – 1, Gwamanan – 3, Yamutsawa – 2, Banga – 10, totalling 35 deaths.

He also listed the villages and abducted victims recorded thus: Banga – 60, Gabake – 27, Madira – 25, Yanruma – 7, Gobirawa – 15, Gabaken Mesa – 23, Gwamanan – 2, Modomawa – 3, Yamutsawa – 30, Kungurki – 3, Kaiwa lamba – 38, totaling 225 kidnapped victims.

“If this number of people are being killed and abducted in one Federal constituency alone in a matter of days can you imagine how many are suffering the same fate in the state? It beggars belief. My heart bleeds for the people of Zamfara,” Fan-Kayode said.

While commending the efforts of the security agencies in tackling insecurity in the region, he called for the total defeat of the insurgents.

The former Minister further called for support for the security agencies in their operations.

“We must support and encourage them and do all we can to help because they cannot do it alone. This must be a collective effort,” he stated.