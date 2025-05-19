Ex-Senator Mudashiru Husain Declares Gubernatorial Ambition, Vows To Unseat Adeleke

Former Senator representing Osun-West Senatorial District, Mudashiru Husain, has announced his intention to run for governor of Osun State in 2026.

Naija News reports that he asserted that his political integrity and history will be pivotal in dislodging the incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke, should he secure the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket.

Husain, who previously represented Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency in Lagos State, recounted his pivotal role in the APC’s success in the 2014 Osun State governorship election.

He disclosed that he sacrificed his own ambition to return to the Senate in order to support the late Isiaka Adeleke, whose political base in Ede was crucial for the APC’s re-election bid.

In a statement issued by his media office and signed by Victor Ojelabi, Husain emphasised that his decision to collapse his political structure for the benefit of the party showcased his loyalty and commitment.

“The party in 2014 needed Adeleke’s base in Ede to shore up votes for our governorship candidate. Out of loyalty, I gave up my ticket and collapsed my structure for Adeleke and the party at large.

“Years later, the Adelekes dumped the party for personal ambition, but I stayed with the party. If not for me, the image and political relevance of the Adeleke political dynasty would have died,” Husain explained.

As the 2026 gubernatorial race approaches, Husain, who also served as a Commissioner with the National Population Commission (NPC), reiterated his belief in his capacity to lead Osun State.

He declared that his experience and track record made him the ideal candidate to restore good governance in the state.

“My capacity to lead the state to the promised land prompted my decision to aspire for the governorship ticket.

“I have the capacity and experience to lead Osun State. I’m ready to unseat Demola Adeleke and restore purposeful governance under the APC,” Husain stated.

Husain also called for a level playing field within the party as the 2026 elections draw near. He urged party leaders to allow all contenders to showcase their strengths and let party members have a say in selecting the candidate who will represent the APC in the upcoming election.

“I, therefore, appeal to party leaders to allow a level playing field for every contender to showcase their strengths and allow party faithful to decide their candidate,” Husain concluded.