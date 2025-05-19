Ex-Federal Lawmaker, Asuquo Dumps Labour Party For APC

The former member representing Akamkpa/Biase Federal Constituency, Daniel Asuquo, has officially defected from the Labour Party (LP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that the defection was announced during a grand reception ceremony organised by the APC at its Secretariat in Calabar on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, Asuquo, popularly known as Dansuki, expressed his optimism about Cross River’s political future under APC leadership.

He described the people of Cross River as “God’s special people” and predicted that the party would win all polling units in the state during the 2027 general elections.

He also commended Governor Bassey Otu for his “People’s First” administration, praising his commitment, hard work, openness, receptivity, and generosity to the people of the state. Asuquo emphasized that Otu’s leadership had endeared him to the APC.

Asuquo confidently stated that with the collapse of the Obedient movement from the Labour Party into the APC and key defectors from the PDP joining forces with the party, the APC was guaranteed 500,000 votes for Governor Otu and President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming elections.

“The President will for the first time in Cross River State win election overwhelmingly. With the Obedient movement collapsed into APC and with my friends from PDP, we are sure of 500,000 votes for Governor Otu and President Tinubu in 2027,” he said.

Asuquo explained that his decision to join APC was motivated by his desire to unite with Governor Otu’s administration and work towards the state’s economic growth and potential.

He further emphasized the importance of politics as a service to humanity and described his defection as a “moment of service and payback to his people.”

“It is very necessary to know that politics is service. I present myself for service. Service to pay back our people, especially all those who have worked with me. I thank the APC leaders for their support. This support will transform into an electoral victory. I ask that you carry us along, join us in the process, and I want to assure you that better days are ahead,” Asuquo remarked.

In his address, APC State Chairman, Alphonsus Eba, praised the former lawmaker for his bold decision to join the party. Eba commended Asuquo for adhering to the party’s internal processes and fulfilling all the constitutional requirements to become a full member of the APC.

“We have chosen this day by the approval and consent of our leader, Governor Bassey Otu, represented by his Deputy, Peter Odey, to receive you into this party. I want to appreciate the due process you have followed. You have gone through the ward level, and you have made your intent known. You have followed the due process by registering in your polling unit and ward. You have become a bona fide member of our party,” Eba said.