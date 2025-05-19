Ex-Deputy Speaker Of Enugu Assembly, Ikechukwu Ezeugwu Resigns From PDP

The immediate past Deputy Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that in a resignation letter addressed to the Chairman of his Udunedum Ward in Udenu Local Government Area, Enugu State, Ezeugwu criticised the party for its actions, describing its operations in the state as “Deceitocracy.”

Ezeugwu’s decision to resign was largely influenced by what he termed as “deliberate wrongdoings” by the PDP leadership. He pointed to the build-up to the 2023 general elections as a turning point, accusing the party’s leadership of selfishness and arrogance in their candidate selection process.

“For the records, the breaking point for me was, but not limited to, the events during the build-up to the 2023 general elections. The party leadership, with their allies, driven by selfishness, arrogated to themselves the responsibility and clumsily selected candidates for the elections against the advice of well-meaning members of the party,” Ezeugwu stated.

He further lamented that merit was often disregarded in favour of mediocrity and that deceit became an elevated practice within the party.

“In many instances, merit was glaringly sacrificed on the altar of mediocrity, and deceit was ingloriously elevated to unimaginable proportions,” he added.

Ezeugwu expressed his gratitude for the wisdom to reject what he referred to as a “Trojan Horse,” while also alleging that he was targeted for both economic suppression and political ridicule, but persisted despite the challenges.

“I was targeted for economic suppression and political ridicule, but I persevered,” he remarked.

The former deputy speaker also criticised the party for sidelining first-time members of the State House of Assembly and other political aspirants, who were encouraged by the party to embark on various constituency empowerment projects and campaigns. These individuals, he claimed, were misled by promises of candidacies that never materialised.

“Those who were given such opportunities were left stranded when they needed support and encouragement. Meanwhile, the party leadership was busy flirting around with candidates of other political parties vying for the highest political office at the national level,” Ezeugwu stated.

Ezeugwu expressed his frustration and heartbreak, especially considering the contributions made by the members of the 7th Assembly of Enugu State. He reflected on the betrayal of trust and how relationships within the party deteriorated.

“For me, trust is a fundamental aspect of any relationship, and without it, relationships can become challenging to maintain. It is pitiful, shameful, and heartbreaking that ‘Papas deceived Pikins’ who respected, trusted, and treated them as fathers. DECEITOCRACY,” he concluded.