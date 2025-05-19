Enugu Labour Party Rep Member Defects To APC

The House Representative member for Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency of Enugu State, Sunday Umeha, has dumped the Labour Party (LP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umeha announced his defection to the ruling APC at the weekend during a mini-rally at Ibagwa-Aka in Igboeze South Local Government Area.

Naija News reports that Umeha said his defection was a result of the leadership crisis ravaging the Labour Party.

The lawmaker announced that another rally that would officially usher him into the APC would be held in a few days in Ezeagu.

He said he wanted to connect the people of Udi and Ezeagu constituency to the center.

“Because of the need to connect to the centre and bring our people closer because there are a lot of advantages in plugging to the centre,” he said.

Umeha cited the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, and the Second Nigeria Bridge as some of the landmark projects the APC administration has executed in Igbo land.

According to the Nation, the APC Leader in Enugu State and Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, who was represented by his governorship running mate during the 2023 general election, George Ogara, commended Umeha for the decision.

Receiving the defectors, Enugu State APC Chairman, Ugochukwu Agballa, said the party was getting ready to take over the state’s seat of power, the Lion Building, from the PDP in 2027.