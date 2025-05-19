Don’t Link Simon Ekpa To Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB Warns

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned against attempts to link Simon Ekpa, a Finland-based Nigerian, to its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB noted that Ekpa had on previous occasions distanced himself from its activities and did not identify with them.

Naija News reports that IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, in a statement on Monday, said recent reports linking Ekpa to its leadership were misleading and inaccurate.

IPOB emphasized that Ekpa was not a member of the group and did not represent its interests or speak on its behalf.

“Simon Ekpa is not a member of IPOB. He does not speak for, represent, or act on behalf of IPOB.

“Efforts to associate him with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu or the IPOB structure are unfounded and misleading,” Powerful said.

IPOB urged the Nigerian public and the international community to disregard any misleading information suggesting that Ekpa was acting on behalf of the group.

Powerful reaffirmed IPOB’s commitment to peaceful advocacy and lawful self-determination in line with international law.

IPOB reiterated its focus on the unlawful detention and extraordinary rendition of Kanu, and called on relevant authorities to respect court rulings regarding his case.

“We remain committed to our peaceful pursuit of justice and fairness, and we encourage the public to remain informed with verified facts,” he added.