Disregard Invitation For Stakeholders Meeting In Abuja – S/East PDP Warns

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South East Chapter, has called on members of the party to avoid attending a meeting called by the Chidiebere Egwu faction in Abuja.

The Zonal Chairman, Ali Odefa, said the stakeholders meeting to be held in Abuja, convened by Egwu, was a ploy to deceive and cause disunity in the party.

Naija News reports that this was contained in a statement on Sunday, signed by the Zone’s Publicity Secretary, Chigozie Igwe.

Odefa stated that the Abuja stakeholders meeting also aims to counter the position the region’s PDP reached at its Enugu stakeholders meeting.

He stressed that Egwu was expelled from PDP, adding that he has chosen to destabilize the party in the region.

It read: “The Southeast chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has become aware of attempts by certain individuals to sow discord within our ranks. A purported invitation to a stakeholders’ meeting, issued by one Chidiebere Egwu, who falsely claims to be the PDP South East National Vice Chairman, is nothing more than a deceptive ploy aimed at misleading members and disrupting our unity.

“We urge all party faithful to disregard this invitation entirely, as it does not originate from the PDP. Rather, it is the handiwork of paid agents working to undermine the cohesion reaffirmed at the last Zonal Executive Committee meeting. All discussions and decisions concerning the Southeast PDP must take place within the region. Any stakeholders’ meeting must be convened in the Southeast, not in Abuja.

“The most recent legitimate meeting was held at the Enugu State Government House on May 14, 2025, under the leadership of His Excellency, Barr. Peter Mbah, the Executive Governor of Enugu State.

Furthermore, we emphasize that the South East zonal congress and the election of Chief Ali Odefa as Zonal Chairman have been ratified by the National Working Committee and are therefore not in dispute.

“Let it be unequivocally stated that Chidiebere Egwu is not recognized as a PDP member and has willingly positioned himself as a tool for destabilization. We strongly reject any attempt to undermine the unity and integrity of our party.

“We call on all committed and loyal PDP members to remain steadfast in their support for the party’s legitimate leadership. Political opportunists must not be allowed to manipulate our structure for selfish interests. Unity remains our greatest strength, and any unauthorized actions aimed at weakening our resolve will be met with disciplinary measures.”