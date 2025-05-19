Defection: ‘Oborevwori Did Not Consult, Spent Billions To Settle APC Stakeholders’ – Ex-aide, Ojei

The former Senior Special Assistant to Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Civil Society and NGOs, Victor Ojei, has described the defection of his former principal, along with the state leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as betrayal.

Naija News reports that Ojei, in an interview with Punch, stated that Oborevwori defected without consulting the people who gave him the mandate to govern the state.

According to him, Oborevwori is not giving adequate attention to the issues of insecurity plaguing the state, stressing that kidnapping has become a daily occurrence.

He said, “It is an act of betrayal to the people of Delta State. The people gave the mandate to the governor on the basis of this agreement. But the governor dumped the people’s party overnight. Even if you want to migrate politically, you have the duty to reach out to the people of Delta State who gave you the mandate to govern the state. You are supposed to consult with them and state the reasons for your migration. But you didn’t consult with the people. Two people just slept, woke up, and decided that Delta State should become an APC state without consultation.

“I know he didn’t consult. I’m fully on the ground in Delta State. At least, I was an appointee of the governor until the 25th of April, 2025, when I resigned. The current government in Delta has not given adequate attention to the crisis plaguing the state. We have insecurity that increases daily. Gunmen have been kidnapping back-to-back. We just paid a ransom of N10m a few days ago to free two people who were kidnapped in my community. So, kidnapping is a daily occurrence in Delta State, yet the government is not paying attention to this.”

Ojei further stated that Oborevwori’s defection will affect governance in Delta State, alleging that the Governor spent billions of Naira to settle many APC stakeholders, which is not a one-off thing.

He said, “The fact remains that billions of naira were spent on their defection. A lot of APC stakeholders were settled, and that is not going to be a one-time thing. Their movement to APC implies that on a monthly basis, they are going to be funding the party’s activities at the national level. But I know that eventually, there are going to be conflicts of interest among them because many bigwigs are now involved at the state level. They are going to fight and attack one another because they do not have one voice. For instance, Monday Onyeme is the current Deputy Governor of Delta State. Friday Osanebi was the former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly and a gubernatorial candidate at the time Onyeme contested in the APC.

“Now, do you think that Osanebi would want to take instructions from Onyeme in Ndokwa Nation? Do you think that someone like Osai, who was in the House of Representatives for many years, would want to take instructions from Osanebi? Also, do you think that Governor Sheriff would give instructions to Senator Ned Nwoko and the lawmaker would answer him after the governor had frustrated him out of the PDP to the APC? So, it’s like mixing water and oil. That is what the Delta APC is like now.”