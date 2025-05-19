China Gets Approval To Establish Electric Vehicle Factories In Nigeria

China has secured the approval to begin establishing electric vehicles in Nigeria.

This development further strengthens the collaboration between China and Nigeria to harness the potential of Nigeria’s Solid Minerals sector, said the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai.

Naija News reports that Dunhai made this statement during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, where he highlighted the significance of closer relations between the two nations in promoting Nigeria’s industrial advancement.

A statement from the minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori, revealed China’s plans to set up electric vehicle factories in Nigeria.

The ambassador remarked on Nigeria’s vast natural resources and noted that China has consistently regarded Nigeria as a key partner in its foreign policy.

Reflecting on the recent high-level discussions between Presidents Bola Tinubu and Xi Jinping during Tinubu’s state visit to China, Ambassador Dunhai mentioned that both leaders agreed to enhance bilateral relations into a comprehensive strategic partnership, thereby creating new avenues for collaboration.

In his remarks, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development reiterated Nigeria’s openness to serious investors, emphasising that investments in the mining sector are now directed towards local value addition.

He encouraged the ambassador to motivate Chinese investors to engage in full-cycle investments, from extraction to processing, within Nigeria, highlighting the country’s large market and the potential to decrease dependence on fossil fuels through electric vehicle production.

“For years, our minerals have been exported raw to fuel foreign industrialisation. That must change.

“We now prioritise local processing to drive Nigeria’s development. For instance, with the abundance of lithium, we want to see local manufacturing of electric vehicles and batteries,” Alake said.

Responding, Ambassador Dunhai expressed support for Nigeria’s local value-addition policy, pointing out that one of President Xi Jinping’s key priorities is promoting African industrialisation.

“Plans are underway to establish electric vehicle factories and other manufacturing ventures in Nigeria.

“Chinese companies are already deeply involved in Nigeria’s mining sector, from exploration to processing.

“We aim to deepen this collaboration, especially in line with President Tinubu’s eight priority areas, notably economic diversification through solid minerals,” Dunhai added.

The Ambassador emphasised that both the embassy and the Chinese government have consistently urged Chinese enterprises in Nigeria to comply with local laws and regulations, engage in Corporate Social Responsibility, and follow environmental and safety protocols.

He highlighted that the Chinese authorities maintain a strict stance against illegal mining, indicating their willingness to collaborate with the Nigerian government to ensure that those suspected of wrongdoing are held accountable.

In his reply, Alake conveyed Nigeria’s appreciation for its enduring relationship with China, recognising that the majority of Chinese companies operate within the established legal and regulatory frameworks.

Nevertheless, he voiced concerns regarding the actions of a minority of operators that are damaging China’s reputation, citing a recent viral video that depicted a Chinese individual allegedly bribing local security personnel.

“We have taken action against illegal operators, including some Chinese nationals. While isolated, such incidents undermine the good work of many compliant Chinese firms. We need your cooperation in ensuring that such culprits are brought to justice,” the minister asserted.

The minister also highlighted the impact of the Mining Marshals established to combat illegal mining, affirming that the outfit has sent the right signal in the sector, raised awareness about the menace, and has consequently improved compliance with regulations by both local and foreign operators.