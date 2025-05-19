Atlético Madrid Say Farewell To Super Falcons’ Rasheedat Ajibade

Spanish giants, Atlético Madrid Femenino, have officially announced the departure of Nigerian forward, Rasheedat Ajibade.

Rasheedat Ajibade is leaving Atlético Madrid after an impressive four-and-a-half-year tenure with the Spanish women’s club.

Recall that Ajibade joined the Rojiblancas in January 2021 from a Norwegian club and has since become an integral part of the team, making a remarkable 139 appearances and scoring 40 goals.

Throughout her time at Atlético, Ajibade celebrated significant successes, including winning the 2021 Spanish Super Cup and the 2023 Copa de la Reina.

Her contributions on the pitch solidified her reputation as a vital player, showcasing her exceptional speed, skill, and ability to create goal-scoring opportunities.

In a heartfelt tribute shared on the club’s official website and social media channels on Sunday, Atlético praised Ajibade for her remarkable skills, noting that she possessed “quality, speed, assists, and a lot of goals in her boots.”

The club commemorated Ajibade’s legacy, labelling her a “red and white legend,” in a touching message on 𝕏.

Ajibade was honoured alongside three fellow departing players—Marta Cardona, Ainhoa Moraza, and Merle Barth—after Atlético secured a commanding 5–0 victory against Levante Las Planas in their final match of the season at Alcalá de Henares Sports Centre.

This decisive win not only capped off a successful season but also guaranteed Atlético’s place in the next UEFA Women’s Champions League, providing a fitting farewell for the quartet.

Reflecting on her departure, Ajibade shared her mixed emotions, expressing heartfelt gratitude to the fans and all those connected to the club.

“It’s a mixture of emotions,” she said, emphasising the support she has received during her time at Atlético. “My people are the best in the world. Thanks to my family, my teammates, for everything, my coaching team, and everyone working behind the scenes who make this club what it is. Thank you for everything.”