Atiku’s Deal With Labour Party Primitive, Act Of Desperation – Joe Igbokwe

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has dismissed reports of an alignment between former vice president Atiku Abubakar and ex-Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 elections.

Earlier reports had indicated that Obi has accepted an offer from Atiku to run as his vice presidential candidate.

Reacting in a Facebook post on Monday, Igbokwe declared that the alignment will not fly, stressing that it cannot sell.

He mocked the deal, describing it as childish and primitive. Igbokwe asserted that it was simply an act of desperation.

According to him, “Alhaji Atiku Abubakar childish and primitive deal with Labour Party is laughable and kindergarten.

“It is an act of desperation. It cannot fly and it cannot sell.”

Meanwhile, Igbokwe has stated that Nigerian traders are responsible for the increment in the prices of food commodities.

Speaking via a Facebook post on Saturday, Igbokwe claimed that the traders are too greedy to allow prices to drop.

The political commentator asserted that prices of food items are statistically coming down but has failed to reflect in market prices due to the wickedness on the part of traders.

Igbokwe lamented that Nigerians are the worst enemies of themselves.

He wrote, “Prices of food and commodities are coming down but Nigerians will not help Nigerians.

“Our greed, our wickedness and avaricious tendencies have no part two. We are our worst enemies. Nigerians steal what they do not need.”