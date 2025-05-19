Atiku And Peter Obi Working Diligently To Build Robust Coalition – Aide

Paul Ibe, an aide to former vice president Atiku Abubakar, has said that significant progress has been made concerning the 2027 coalition.

He, however, stated that specific details, including power-sharing arrangements, are still being finalised.

Speaking to Vanguard on Monday, Ibe said that Atiku and the 2023 Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, are working diligently to build a robust and viable coalition platform to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said, “What I can confirm is that His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, His Excellency Peter Obi, and all the opposition leaders are working diligently towards building a viable and robust coalition platform.

“The details are currently being ironed out, though I can’t confirm specifics at this stage. What I can say is that significant progress has been made, and it’s only a matter of time before the coalition is finalised and brought to fruition.”

Although rumours have circulated about a potential pact where Atiku would run for a single term as president with Obi as his running mate, Ibe clarified that such details cannot be confirmed at this stage.

“As for the issue of the platform and other related matters, these are being carefully worked out. At this point, I believe the leaders are keeping their cards close to their chest. However, once the coalition is fully established, all the details will be unveiled,” he said.