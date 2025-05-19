APC Calls For Immediate Arrest Of PDP Women Leader In Zamfara

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the authorities to promptly detain the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Women Leader, Hajiya Rabi Madawaki.

Naija News reports that the APC is seeking Madawaki’s arrest over her alleged reckless comments and threats directed at voters who may choose not to support Governor Dauda Lawal in the forthcoming 2027 governorship election.

This request was articulated in a statement released on Monday, May 19, by the APC Zamfara State Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau.

He accused Madawaki of making intimidating statements during a public gathering that included the Governor’s wife, Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal, on Friday, May 16, 2025, in Gusau.

The APC spokesperson claimed that Madawaki, while speaking in Hausa, purportedly declared that “anyone who does not vote for Dauda, we will maim, beat, and kill him,” reiterating this sentiment multiple times for emphasis.

Gusau condemned these remarks, asserting that elections should be conducted in a manner that is free, fair, and devoid of violence in any civilised society.

He emphasised that in a democratic environment, candidates should engage voters through their promises and policies rather than resorting to threats and intimidation.

“But threats to life and intimidation? No. These are the exact things Nigerians are trying to remove from the political scene,” he stated, adding that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is working towards promoting peaceful and democratic elections.

The APC additionally claimed that if a simple PDP Women Leader is capable of making such public threats, it could indicate more extensive schemes by the governor and his associates targeting the electorate of Zamfara.

The party urged security forces, especially the police and the Department of State Services (DSS), to promptly detain Madawaki for her statements, emphasising that she holds no immunity and should be regarded as an ordinary citizen.

“We also want to remind security operatives of past incidents involving gun-wielding PDP thugs, some of whom were arrested. This latest declaration should form part of the evidence against any violence that may arise,” the statement added.

The APC reiterated its longstanding allegations against Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration, claiming it has supported banditry and failed to assist victims of attacks in the state.

The party contended that the 2023 governorship election was compromised by military influence, which they believe unduly favoured the PDP.

Furthermore, the APC affirmed its position as a robust opposition in the state, stating that it will not be deterred by threats and is dedicated to upholding the people’s will.