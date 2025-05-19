APC Blasts Gov Lawal Over Insecurity, Accuses Him Of Failing To Keep His Promise

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Zamfara State chapter, has slammed Governor Dauda Lawal over the persistent insecurity plaguing the state.

Speaking via its spokesman, Yusuf Idris, the party lamented that the insecurity situation in the state has worsened under Lawal’s administration.

They accused the governor of failing to fulfil his campaign promise to end banditry within three months of assuming office.

Idris argued that Lawal was neglecting his duties while citizens continued to suffer under relentless attacks by armed groups.

“Governor Lawal must be preparing to celebrate his second year anniversary with a failed promise which he made during his governorship campaigns ahead of the 2023 elections,” Idris stated.

He criticised the governor for what he called a nonchalant attitude, claiming Lawal often travelled out of the state during periods of crisis, instead of showing leadership and empathy.

Idris further dismissed the governor’s claims that banditry victims receive free medical care at state hospitals, insisting that many victims are denied treatment due to lack of funds.

“I personally visited Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, where victims were turned away because they couldn’t pay,” he said.

Reacting to the accusation, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Communications, Mustafa Kaura, dismissed the APC’s allegations as “baseless and unfounded.”

He defended Governor Lawal’s approach to security, insisting that significant progress had been made since the current administration came into power.

“Everybody knows that Governor Dauda Lawal is recording remarkable success in the fight against banditry.

“During Governor Matawalle’s tenure, many towns were almost deserted. Today, people are returning to their communities,” Kaura said.

He pointed to recent initiatives, including the recruitment of civilian protection guards and increased funding for security efforts, as key elements in reducing the scale of attacks.

Kaura also reminded the APC that the Minister of Defence, Bello Matawalle, a former governor of the state, is now part of the APC and shares responsibility in addressing national security.

Kaura accused the opposition of politicising the state’s challenges, urging them to stop deflecting blame and support ongoing efforts to restore peace.

“It is shameful for APC members to shift all blame to Governor Lawal, knowing full well he does not command the security agencies,” he stated.