APC Allegedly Offered Money To Opposition Senators, Reps, Promises Automatic Tickets, Contracts To Defect

Speculations are that there are ambitious commitments by the Presidency and the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which include offering automatic tickets and contracts to individuals joining the ruling party.

The lofty promises are said to be among the factors influencing legislators, senior elected officials, and leaders from other political parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to switch their allegiance to the ruling party.

Naija News reports that in recent months, the political scene in Nigeria has experienced a significant shift, with notable opposition leaders defecting to the APC during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s administration, which is still in its early stages.

While these defections are often framed as aligning with national development objectives or ideological compatibility, many analysts suggest that the underlying motivation is the allure of guaranteed candidacies for upcoming elections and access to lucrative government contracts influenced by the presidency.

Although in many cases, the defectors attribute their departure from their political parties to internal conflicts within the party, which had previously supported their rise to power, it is observed that the promises of gubernatorial or legislative positions in 2027, along with substantial contract opportunities that enhance their economic and political influence in their respective areas is the core reason for these mass defections.

Political analysts have observed that the situation implies that these politicians are not merely motivated by a shared vision for Nigeria’s advancement, but rather by strategic decisions aimed at securing their political futures and financial benefits.

Mouthwatering Offers To Forget Coalition

The concerns have been heightened by the perception that, in light of the significant economic challenges following President Tinubu’s removal of the fuel subsidy and the naira’s devaluation, coupled with the deteriorating security situation, opposition leaders would unite to provide Nigerians with a credible alternative for the upcoming 2027 general elections.

However, rather than bolstering the coalition efforts led by former vice president and 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the situation has unfolded quite differently.

In addition to the defection of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and a few others from the ruling APC to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), which is being considered as a potential platform for the coalition, the APC has been experiencing a significant influx of defections from the PDP and other opposition parties.

Naija News reports that this wave of defections has significantly impacted the political landscape, with a current governor having joined the APC and others reportedly contemplating their next moves.

Furthermore, numerous legislators at both national and state levels have transitioned to the APC, while the ranks of former governors, deputies, and ex-legislators continue to grow.

Beyond merely highlighting the issues within their parties, sources, according to Daily Trust, have indicated that some defectors were allegedly enticed with attractive offers to make the switch.

The underlying goal, as per the sources, is to enhance President Tinubu’s prospects for re-election in 2027.

Money Allegedly Offered To Opposition Senate, Reps Members

There are also claims that substantial funds are being distributed to opposition politicians, particularly those in the Senate and House of Representatives, to encourage them to switch allegiance to the APC.

This accusation extends to influential politicians within their constituencies, even if they do not hold any official political positions, whether elected or appointed.

These claims, however, could not be confirmed as of the time of compiling this report, as the presidency, the APC, and the defectors have all refuted the allegations.

In addition to the purported financial incentives, there are claims that many legislators who have defected have been promised automatic nominations to return to the National Assembly in 2027, regardless of their tenure or performance in office.

It is believed that similar offers have been extended to certain first-term governors from opposition parties.

Thus far, only Sheriff Oborevwori, the governor of Delta State, has left the PDP, the party that facilitated his rise to power in 2023, to join the APC.

It remains uncertain whether the other first-term opposition governors will follow suit, but the statements and actions of some suggest a favourable inclination towards the initiatives of President Tinubu and the ruling party.

The first-time governors include Alex Oti (Labour Party, Abia), Umo Eno (PDP, Akwa Ibom), Peter Mba (PDP, Enugu), Abba Kabir Yusuf (NNPP, Kano), Caleb Mutfwang (PDP, Plateau), Siminalayi Fubara (PDP, Rivers), Agbu Kefas (PDP, Taraba), and Dauda Lawal (PDP, Zamfara).

It has been reported that certain legislators at the National Assembly, who enjoy popularity in their respective states, are being courted with multi-billion naira projects, alongside assurances of automatic re-election tickets.

However, when approached for comments, some denied these claims while others chose not to respond.

Reflecting on their past statements, many of these legislators had previously asserted that their former political parties were deeply entrenched in crises, leaving them with no choice but to join the APC.

For example, Senator representing Kano South under the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Kawu Sumaila, is among those who have recently transitioned to the APC.

Following his defection, there were widespread speculations that he switched to the ruling party due to an allocation of over N90 billion for revitalising certain dams in Kano, funded by the Ecological Fund.

No Conditions Attached To Our Defection

In a recent interview with the Daily Trust, Kawu Sumaila, dismissed the reports that some conditions fueled his defection to the ruling party.

The politician told journalists that the projects approved for his senatorial zone were true, but that they were awarded long before he and other legislators from Kano defected to the APC.

He also said there was no condition attached to their movement to the APC or the dam projects in question.

He added that the contract, which was approved by the federal government to the tune of over N90 billion, was not influenced by him alone, or awarded directly to him, saying they worked together with some members of the House of Representatives to attract the project.

“We influenced it (the constituency project) for our people. I am not a journalist. I am a representative of the people. I made promises during my campaign—one of them being to revitalise the agricultural and irrigation systems in Kano South. Our region has three major dams—Tiga and Challawa among them—which are among the largest in West Africa. These dams even support irrigation in parts of Kano Central, Yobe, Bauchi, and up to Maiduguri.

“For instance, Challawa in Karaye has been idle for 34 to 35 years after its completion. Reactivating it would impact at least 30,000 people.

“So, as a responsible representative, should I reject that kind of opportunity just because of political party differences? Should I say no to a project that benefits my people simply because of alphabetical differences in party names?” Sumaila asked.

In Katsina State, the only three members of the House of Representatives elected on the platform of the opposition PDP have defected to the ruling APC.

They are Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, representing Mashi/Dutsi federal constituency; Abdullahi Balarabe Dabai, representing Bakori/Danja, and Hon. Aliyu Ilyasu, representing Batsari/Safana/Danmusa federal constituency.

However, according to Daily Trust, both Dabai’s and Ilyasu could not be reached for a response on the allegation that either financial inducement, contracts, or automatic tickets influenced them.

The Crisis In PDP Influenced Our Move

During a phone conversation with the media, Hon. Majigiri said he was about to collect his APC membership card at his political ward and could not respond to the inquiry by journalists.

However, a former PDP ward chairman, Manawa ward of Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State, Sani Muhammad, popularly known as “I know”, told newsmen that he dropped his leadership position in the APC and defected with his house member.

“Actually, he (Hon. Ilyasu) defected to the APC before even consulting us, but the moment he called me to intimate me about the move, I decided to move with him, so I defected also.

“It is indeed the crisis in the PDP, especially in Katsina State, that forced him to leave. He is not the kind of person who likes crisis. We have not heard of any inducement, but we know that the APC were calling them to join them, so he decided to join,” Daily Trust quoted the politician saying.

In Kebbi, before Senators Adamu Aliero, Dr. Yahaya Abdullahi, and Musa Mai Doki defected to the APC during a session in the Senate Chambers in Abuja, discussions regarding their transition commenced last year in Birnin Kebbi.

Senator Aliero had appointed several prominent political associates, deemed his loyal supporters, to negotiate with the APC-led administration under Governor Nasir Idris concerning the proposed distribution of elective and appointive positions.

The delegation, headed by his younger brother, Alhaji Abba Aliero, convened with Governor Idris and other senior APC officials at the Government House chambers in Birnin Kebbi to deliberate on the terms of their shift to the ruling party.

Following the meeting, Abba Aliero stated that they were summoned for a private discussion, and the public would be updated on any subsequent decisions.

He said, “We, the supporters of Senator Aliero were summoned to a friendly discussion with His Excellency, Governor Idris, which we obliged. We sought for time to return to our constituencies for further consultations with our grassroots supporters before deciding on the best course of action.”

Dr. Yahaya Abdullahi has served in the Senate since 2015. As of the time this report was prepared, he has not provided any comments regarding the purported reasons for his defection to the APC.

Nevertheless, Abdullahi previously articulated a more detailed explanation for his departure.

He mentioned his resignation from the APC in June 2022, coinciding with his resignation as the 9th Senate Leader, due to political conflicts within his state.

He stated that these conflicts have now been addressed under the current leadership of the Kebbi governor.

“For me, this is a homecoming. It is also politically imperative that I join President Bola Tinubu,” he added.

In Zamfara, there are allegations that the likes of Senator Ikra Bilbis, who represents Zamfara Central in the 10th National Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would defect.

However, Senator Bilbis, while interacting recently with journalists, debunked the claim, even though he admitted that he had succeeded in attracting projects to his people under the Tinubu administration.

“I’m not one of them (defectors). I’m not thinking about that. That’s not my priority,” he said.

When asked if he had attracted any projects to his senatorial district, he said, “Of course. Have you forgotten? Recently, my bill has passed; it has gone through all the legislative processes from the Senate to the House of Representatives, and Mr President has even assented to the bill. That is the establishment of the Federal University of Health, Science and Technology.”

But when told that there were allegations that these are some of the things that the president is using to induce legislators, he said, “No. To be honest with you, to be fair to him, he has not even seen me.”

Nothing Was Promised

Rep. Adamu Tanko, who represents Suleja/Gurara/Tafa in Niger State and recently switched from the PDP to the APC, firmly stated that he was not offered any incentives for his defection.

He emphasised that his decision was based solely on his personal beliefs and what he deemed best for his constituents.

Naija News recalls that in March 2025, Rep. Tanko transitioned alongside Rep. Husseini Mohammed Jallo from Kaduna State, who also joined the APC.

In a phone interview with Daily Trust on Sunday, he reiterated, ‘There was no promise of anything. There was none.‘

Likewise, the Senator representing Kaura Federal Constituency in Kaduna State, Donatus Matthew, who left the Labour Party for the APC in February, also refuted claims suggesting he was lured with an automatic ticket or other benefits.

He characterised such reports as mere political rumours and advised our reporter to contact the APC leadership for clarification on any alleged promises.

“Please, ask the leadership of the APC. That is the best place to get the answer to what you are asking. Thanks you,” he said.

It could be recalled that as at last week, 30 members of the House have defected since the inauguration of the 10th Assembly.

Out of the 30 that defected, 27 left the PDP, Labour Party (LP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), and the NNPP and joined the ruling APC, while one left LP and joined PDP. Two left LP and joined APGA.

Senate Leader, Bamidele Says There Is No Coercion

In light of the criticism following a wave of defections, especially concerns regarding the emergence of a one-party state, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele refuted allegations that the APC was pressuring or incentivizing opposition lawmakers to switch parties.

Bamidele maintained that these decisions were made freely and were driven by a commitment to national unity. He characterized the senators’ defections as a patriotic act and an essential measure for creating a united front to tackle Nigeria’s escalating economic and security issues.

“This is the time for all of us to work together to take Nigeria to the next level,” he stated, urging political actors to eschew grandstanding and focus on collaborative governance.

Bamidele also pushed back against the narrative that the APC was plotting a one-party state, maintaining that the defections should rather be seen as an alignment of political forces toward a government of national unity, not an attempt to suffocate the opposition.

His comments, however, have done little to calm fears among critics and civil society organisations who insist that the pattern of defections, coupled with statements by APC leaders such as Ganduje, reflect a broader agenda to entrench the ruling party’s dominance ahead of the 2027 polls.

APC Reveals Why Opposition Members Are Joining Ruling Camp

In response to the allegations, the National Director of Publicity for the APC, Bala Ibrahim, informed newsmen on Sunday, May 18, that the individuals who defected to the ruling party were doing so to fulfil their political aspirations.

He noted that these defectors believed they could not attain their goals within their previous parties, emphasising that the APC has acted appropriately by offering them a platform for success.

Ibrahim also urged those making the allegations to present evidence, stating, ‘Individuals enter politics with specific objectives, and to achieve those, they seek the most suitable means of transportation.’

“If you get that vehicle, you won’t care or worry about how you get there; the most important thing is to actualise your dream through that vehicle.

“If the APC is providing the platform for them to actualise their ambitions, I don’t see anything wrong with that in politics. People change camps in politics.

“If you are in a camp where you feel your vision will be frustrated, where you feel there won’t be a level-playing field, you move to where there is going to be democratic demonstration of a level-playing field. That is the purpose of politics,” he said.