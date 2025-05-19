Akuwudike Accuses Akpabio Of Sponsoring Activist’s Campaign Against Natasha

Journalist and activist, Obinna Oparaku Akuwudike, has accused Senate President, Godswill Akpabio of being the political and financial sponsor of a self-acclaimed female activist, who has allegedly been fabricating false accusations against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Speaking during an interview on Adeola Fayehun’s YouTube program, Obinna claimed that the activist’s actions were part of a calculated campaign aimed at discrediting those who criticize the Senate President.

Obinna alleged that the female activist had privately confided in him that her activities were financially and politically backed by Akpabio’s wife.

He revealed that he had been paid ₦2.5 million by the activist to produce a series of videos designed to damage the reputation of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Obinna further explained that as he delved deeper into the situation, he started noticing discrepancies in the activist’s claims.

He pointed out that the material she requested him to create was inconsistent and seemed part of a broader scheme to blackmail and discredit Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“It became clear to me that the assignment was part of a calculated blackmail agenda,” Obinna said, emphasizing that the activist’s narrative was riddled with falsehoods, particularly the claim that Senator Natasha had privately denied accusations of sexual harassment against Akpabio.

Obinna also debunked the activist’s assertion that Dr. Oby Ezekwesili had been paid to testify before a Senate panel, calling it another unfounded allegation.

According to Obinna, the overall goal of the campaign was to protect Akpabio from public scrutiny while attempting to discredit female leaders and civil society figures who questioned him.

He criticized the use of emotional manipulation and unverified claims in the activist’s attempts to sway public opinion.

The activist’s connections to powerful figures had been previously raised by Frances Ogbonnaya, who was the first whistleblower in the ongoing saga.

Ogbonnaya had accused the activist of acting under the protection of influential politicians but had refrained from naming any specific individuals.