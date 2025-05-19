Aisha Yesufu Explains Why She Voted For Buhari In 2015

A prominent social critic and strong supporter of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Aisha Yesufu, has shared the reasons behind her vote for former President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 general election.

Yesufu, known for her active participation in political discussions, disclosed that her decision to vote for Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015 was primarily driven by her support for Buhari’s running mate, Yemi Osinbajo.

In a post shared on her 𝕏 handle on Monday, Yesufu explained, “The reason I voted for APC in 2015 was because of Prof. Osinbajo. It still took me up to February before I finally came to terms with voting for Gen. Buhari, the same Gen. Buhari I had vowed never to support again after the 2011 riots.”

Yesufu pointed out that although Buhari was known for delegating responsibilities, she was disappointed by Osinbajo’s position as Vice President. According to her, despite the potential and promise Osinbajo held, he became a “toothless collaborator” under Buhari’s administration.

“A Vice President is worse than a spare tyre. It is the spare tyre left at home,” Yesufu said, criticising Osinbajo’s inability to exert influence in his position.

Yesufu also reflected on the political landscape, particularly questioning the growing interest in former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

She likened it to how former President Goodluck Jonathan had elevated Buhari during his own tenure. “That’s how GEJ canonized Buhari,” she remarked.