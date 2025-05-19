2027: Southern PDP Governors Conclude Plans To Join APC, Back Tinubu

Fresh indications have emerged that more governors of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nigeria’s southern region may support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s bid for a second term in 2027, as part of efforts to maintain the informal power rotation agreement between the North and South.

According to credible sources, ongoing consultations among high-ranking political figures suggest that additional defections from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are imminent.

A source familiar with the discussions told Leadership that support for President Tinubu’s second-term ambition is being framed around the principle of geopolitical balance.

“The PDP governors from the South are largely going to support Tinubu because of the North-South power rotation. Just as Buhari completed two terms for the North, many believe Tinubu should complete the same for the South,” the source said.

Already, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has defected to the APC, while Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno recently hinted at aligning with Tinubu’s camp using the metaphor of not flying in a “faulty plane,” widely interpreted as a critique of the PDP’s internal crises.

There are currently six PDP governors in the South: Douye Diri (Bayelsa); Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Ademola Adeleke (Osun); Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom); Peter Mbah (Enugu); Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers).

The South, once a PDP stronghold, has experienced significant attrition in its ranks since 2015, with the APC gaining ground in successive elections.

A South-South governor currently in his second term reportedly met with leaders of his ethnic bloc last week to finalise plans to declare support for Tinubu. The governor has recently been at odds with key PDP stakeholders in his state and is expected to make his position public soon.

Another South-South governor who has openly endorsed Tinubu is said to be lobbying his immediate predecessor to join the pro-Tinubu movement. However, the former governor is reportedly hesitant due to unresolved political tension with his own predecessor.

Sources say internal instability within the PDP is contributing to the defections. The lingering dispute over the party’s national secretary position and growing uncertainty surrounding the party’s 2027 zoning arrangement are major concerns.

“The internal wrangling and absence of clear direction have left many stakeholders frustrated. Some governors don’t see the PDP as viable for 2027 and are now exploring alternatives,” the source added.

The PDP is scheduled to hold its highly anticipated National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on May 27, where issues like party leadership, zoning, and strategy for the next general election are expected to dominate discussions.

Observers say the outcome of that meeting could significantly determine the party’s cohesion—or further its fragmentation—ahead of the 2027 presidential race.