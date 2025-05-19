2027 – I Am Part Of The Coalition, Northwest Has Not Endorsed Tinubu – Kenneth Okonkwo

A former chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Kenneth Okonkwo, has given fresh assurances that the coalition towards the 2027 presidential election would succeed.

This is as he disclosed that the coalition has not chosen a specific political party to actualize its objective of unseating President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Monday during an interview with Arise News, Okonkwo also rubbished claims that the Northwest has already endorsed Tinubu for 2027. According to him, it is only APC members in the region, who are a small fraction of the entire population, that have endorsed Tinubu.

“I told you that Northwest has not endorsed Tinubu. As a matter of fact, it is even only politicians of APC which they are not up to a thousand persons, so that is by the way. Northwest is 16 million persons so they have not endorsed Tinubu,” Okonkwo said.

Speaking further, the former spokesperson for Peter Obi’s presidential campaign in the 2023 election said the coalition is the way to go for 2027.

Naija News reports that Okonkwo, who recently resigned from the Labour Party, added that he is yet to join any other political party because he is still evaluating and weighing his options but remains fully committed to the coalition movement.

“I’m a member of the coalition. We have not chosen officially a platform. We’re in talking, and I’m part of the talks. When we choose a platform, which might not be too long from now, we will inform Nigerians. I told you when I leave a party, it is because of the party itself, not because of another party. So when I leave a party, I go into negotiation because I have to be sure of which people and which party is interested in the security and welfare of Nigerians. You have to assure me and I have to know the people I am going to enter into such party with and when I get all those answer clear, when I tell Nigerians this is the way to go, they will believe me because in all honesty, we need a new thing. We may not go back to change the beginning, but we can start from where we are today and change the ending. So I am part of the coalition, I mean it, we will achieve it and we will succeed,” the actor turned politician submitted.