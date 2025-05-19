2027 Coalition: Peter Obi Has Accepted To Be Atiku’s Running Mate – Source

A report has claimed that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar might have offered the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, a vice president role in a joint single-term ticket.

According to multiple sources who spoke to Punch, the proposal was made earlier this year during a meeting between Atiku and Obi in the United Kingdom.

The insiders disclosed that Atiku has committed to serving a single four-year term, and Obi has agreed to be the former VP’s running mate.

A party chieftain said that Atiku and Obi have come to an agreement and are now in the process of consulting with their loyalists.

He said, “You know that by this time next year, by May 2026, almost all parties would have unveiled their presidential candidates for the 2027 elections. So, the coalition move is mindful of that.

“The leaders have all agreed that it’s only a coalition between Atiku, Obi, and others that can wrest power from Tinubu. So, they are crossing the T’s and dotting the I’s to finalise this.

“Atiku and Obi met earlier this year in the UK. That was where Atiku first mooted the idea of a coalition and urged Obi to be his running mate. Obi then asked for time to think it over and consult his loyalists.

“But recent developments show that Obi has accepted to be Atiku’s running mate, and Atiku has also agreed to serve a single four-year term and hand over to the former Anambra State governor. They have both agreed to sign a written agreement if necessary. Obi is trying to get the buy-in of his loyalists before this is formally announced.”

When questioned about the political platform they intended to use, given the crises in both the PDP and LP, another source revealed that they are considering the African Democratic Congress.

“The crisis in PDP and LP is frustrating. While they are both making efforts and waiting to see if the crisis can be resolved in favour of their camps, they are both looking at possible political parties to run on.

“The Social Democratic Party was part of the plans before now, but it seems the ruling APC has also infiltrated the party. So, they are tilting towards the ADC. As a matter of fact, some of the loyalists have been meeting with the ADC leadership, and others have quietly joined the party. So, if things do not favour them in LP and PDP, they may join ADC.”

When the aforementioned publication reached for comment on the question of the Atiku-Obi joint ticket, the National Coordinator of the Obedient Movement, Yunusa Tanko, stated that no such matter is currently being considered.

“As far as I am concerned, after I met with him in Benin, there was nothing of this nature on the table. He has not shared with me any of this particular issue. Neither has he called nor talked to me about it. In fact, not too long ago, I just spoke with him.

“So, there is nothing, as far as I am concerned, to confirm that such a discussion is on the table at the moment.”