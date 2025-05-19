2027: Atiku Has Become A Liability, But Peter Obi Can Save PDP From Collapse – Aruna

A journalist and public affairs analyst, Habib Aruna, has downplayed the possibility of former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, emerging as the running mate to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 presidential elections.

According to Aruna, Atiku is increasingly becoming a liability to the PDP, but Obi is in a better position to influence the outcome of the elections.

Speaking on Monday during an interview with News Central, the journalist argued that the PDP is in disarray and Atiku is not the best candidate to lead the party into the 2027 presidential elections.

Echoing the words of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he described the PDP as a dead body that has refused to be buried.

He, however, submitted that despite the situation the main opposition party has found itself in, Peter Obi commands enough political clout and followership to save the PDP from total collapse.

Amidst reports that Obi has agreed to be Atiku’s running mate for the 2027 polls, Naija News reports Aruna urged the camp of the former Anambra State Governor to explore its options very well and make the right decision.

In his words, “Atiku has become, he’s becoming increasingly a liability. I don’t think an Obi that left the PDP the way he was treated will join Atiku’s ticket, it will be difficult. I think if Obi’s camp is thinking very well, joker card is in their hand. The man is popular, the man is pragmatic, the man is charismatic and Obi has grown from 2023 till now. Obi is in a better position to decide, to determine the pace of the race.

“The bird buried for the PDP after last week’s botched attempt to revive the organs and structures. Their best bet is to look for someone that is credible like Obi.

“Not everybody likes Obi’s politics. They used to fight me at home anytime I disagree with them about Obi but Obi is very popular. People who control the social media, people who control the public space, public opinion, they support Obi and I think Obi’s people should play the politics well so that decisions and alternatives are on the table, you pick the right thing, not joining Atiku’s camp.”

Asked if PDP can accommodate the ego of Atiku and Obi, he replied that, “The only way to save PDP now, PDP is in disarray, what APC said that PDP is a dead body that refused to be buried, but Obi can save PDP from collapse.”