2025 Ballon d’Or: Organizers Announce New Changes, Date

The Ballon d’Or award ceremony is set to take place on September 22, 2025, marking a significant milestone as it will feature an equal number of awards for women and men for the first time.

Earlier today, May 19, organisers announced the introduction of new categories, including awards for the best women’s goalkeeper, best young women’s player, and the top women’s scorer from either club or national teams.

This year’s ceremony at the iconic Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris will honour a total of six categories for male players and six for female players, along with the Socrates Award, which recognises actions that promote solidarity and is open to both men and women.

The nominees for the 2025 Ballon d’Or event will be revealed in early August.

Note that last year’s ceremony was marked by a boycott from Real Madrid, following their Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior’s failure to win the best men’s player award, which went to Rodri of Manchester City.

The Ballon d’Or remains the pinnacle of individual accolades in football. Since its inception by France Football in 1956, it has aimed to recognise exceptional talent and achievements on the pitch.

Looking ahead to the 2025 awards, the categories will include the Men’s and Women’s Ballon d’Or, Men’s and Women’s Kopa Trophy (best young player), Men’s and Women’s Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper), Men’s and Women’s Gerd Müller Trophy (top scorer in club/national team).

Other categories are: Men’s and Women’s Johan Cruyff Trophy (best coach in club/national team), Men’s and Women’s Club of the Year, and the Sócrates Award, collectively presented by L’Équipe group and Peace and Sport.