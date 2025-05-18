What I Told Tinubu After He Asked Me To Make Peace With Fubara – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has stated that he agreed to make peace with the suspended governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, when President Bola Tinubu asked him to bury the hatchet.

The Minister disclosed that he met Fubara in the company of two governors in a bid to resolve the Rivers crisis.

Wike, while speaking during an interview on BBC, said he welcomed Fubara during the visit and reiterated his commitment to peace in Rivers.

Wike said, “The president called me and asked us to make peace.

“I asked him (President Tinubu), ‘How can you say I should make peace and I won’t make peace?

“He (Fubara) came with some governors to meet me.”

The Minister said his meeting with Fubara indicated that he is open to peace

“If I don’t want peace, I won’t allow him to come to my place. We even spoke on the phone just the other day,” he said.

According to Wike, he told Governor Fubara that the decision to embrace genuine reconciliation lies solely with him.

“I told him that the yam and the knife are in his hands, so he knows where best to cut. If you want genuine peace, you can have it. If you want us to pretend, we can,” Wike stated.