A chieftain of the Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF), Anabs Sara-Igbe, has opined recent remarks by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, referring to suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, as “my boy” was nothing wrong, citing their long-standing relationship.

Naija News reports that Wike, during an interview with BBC on Saturday, stated that he was not in conflict with Fubara but was instead targeting those who, according to him, were attempting to benefit undeservedly.

He remarked, “That one is not a battle. He (Fubara) is my boy, he is my son. Why will I fight with him? I’m only fighting against people who want to steal what they did not work for. When you don’t defeat them, they will think they are in charge. Defeat them to the final stage.”

Reacting to this, Sara-Igbe emphasised that the priority for Rivers people is peace, regardless of political rhetoric.

He further called on the people of Rivers State to unite to ensure peace and facilitate Governor Fubara’s reinstatement.

Sara-Igbe further expressed optimism that Fubara would return to office before the expiration of the six-month emergency rule declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on March 18, 2025.

He said, “They have a relationship that lasted over the years. He (Wike) may choose to address the Governor any way he likes. What Rivers people want is absolute peace. We are not interested in how he addresses the Governor. They are friends and have been working together for long.”

Sara-Igbe added that Wike’s criticism of Abiye Sekibo, Austin Opara, and Celestine Omehia, whom the Minister accused of misleading Fubara, was unsurprising since they are all from the same political family.