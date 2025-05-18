U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Of Nigeria To Play Egypt Without Two Players

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles are gearing up for a crucial third-place match against Egypt without two key players: Ebenezer Harcourt and Odinaka Okoro.

The U-20 AFCON third-placed match is scheduled to take place at the 30 June Air Defence Stadium in Cairo at 4 p.m. later today, May 18.

Harcourt cannot participate due to injury, having sustained this setback during Nigeria’s narrow 2-1 semi-final defeat to South Africa. Ajia Yakubu will take over his goalkeeping position.

As for Okoro, the 18-year-old defender is suspended after receiving a yellow card in the semi-final match.

This encounter holds additional historical significance, as the Flying Eagles and Egypt have a rich competitive history.

Note that they faced off in the 2005 final in Cotonou, where Nigeria triumphed 2-0, thanks to the remarkable performance by the late Isaac Promise.

More recently, Nigeria emerged victorious in their group stage meeting two years ago, with Solomon Agbalaka scoring the winning goal.

Both teams are looking to bounce back after semi-final defeats, with Nigeria hoping to secure bronze for the fourth time in this tournament. Egypt are also aiming for their fourth bronze medal.

Note that the Flying Eagles of Nigeria and Egypt have qualified for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup alongside South Africa and Morocco.