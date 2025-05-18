Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 18th May, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 18th May, 2025.

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Rome, Italy, on Sunday to attend the installation of Pope Leo XIV at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican on Sunday.

Naija News reports that the Presidency confirmed Tinubu’s arrival in a post shared on the official Presidential X handle around 5:54 pm on Saturday.

Tinubu’s visit follows an invitation from the newly elected Pope Leo XIV, who the Cardinals selected during the Conclave held 17 days after the death of his predecessor, Pope Francis, on April 21.

In a statement issued earlier this week, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, outlined that the President’s delegation would include senior Catholic leaders from Nigeria.

President Tinubu’s entourage for the event includes the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, as well as Archbishop Lucius Ugorji of Owerri and President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja, Archbishop Alfred Martins of Lagos, and Catholic Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto Diocese.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has vowed to remain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while working for President Bola Tinubu.

Wike, while speaking during an interview on BBC, said he is not one to give in to fear, adding that he can’t build a house and be expected to vacate from it.

He argued that he would not leave the party, adding that others would leave for him instead.

He said, “I can’t do that, I’m not afraid – how will I build a house and you now ask me to vacate the place.

“It’s you that will leave the house not me that built it. You want to spoil a house that I built, I won’t allow you. I won’t leave, I will remain there.

“Opposition does not show impunity or arrogance, it’s the ruling party that does impunity and arrogance because we are in power.

“The one that pains me is the threats from them (South-East PDP). Let me ask you, who is there? Achike Udenwa who is a former governor of Imo and has no single National Assembly member, he didn’t give his party three percent of votes, yet is threatening.

“Sam Egwu, former Ebonyi State governor has no National Assembly member and did not produce a governor, yet is threatening – he is empty – which threat is he issuing?

“We that have produced governor, National Assembly members have not issued any threat, it’s you that can’t give your party three percent that is threatening.”

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has stated that he is not fighting with the suspended governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, but with those who are inciting him to act against him.

The minister, while speaking during an interview with BBC Pidgin published on Saturday afternoon, insisted that Fubara remains his political son

According to the minister, those behind Fubara are now ashamed because they are losing the battle.

The Minister said, “That one is not a battle. He (Fubara) is my boy, he is my son, why will I fight with him?

“I’m only fighting against people who want to steal what they did not work for.

“When you don’t defeat them, they will think you….. Defeat them to the final stage.

“Now, they are ashamed because they are being defeated. They are the ones pushing Fubara.”

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has downplayed comparisons of his tenure with that of former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, who also served as the FCT Minister during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Pidgin on Saturday, Wike clarified that he does not want his performance to be directly compared with El-Rufai’s.

Naija News reports that he acknowledged El-Rufai’s significant contributions but emphasised his unique approach to governance.

While El-Rufai has been widely recognised for his impactful tenure as FCT Minister, with many considering him one of the best to have served in that position, Wike stressed that every minister has their own approach and priorities.

Former Vice President and founder of the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Atiku Abubakar, has recounted a harrowing experience of surviving an assassination attempt in Kaduna State, emphasising the role of courage and determination in overcoming adversity.

Addressing the AUN graduating class of 2025, Atiku vividly recalled the terrifying incident, saying he hid his wife and children in a wardrobe while confronting the attackers. Despite being shot at, Atiku said the assassins missed their target.

“I hid my wife and children in a wardrobe and stepped forward to confront the attackers. They shot at me but missed. I stood up and demanded, ‘Why did you fire?’ That’s what courage looks like,” he said, reflecting on the resilience required to face such a terrifying ordeal.

The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate also spoke about the political challenges he faced during Nigeria’s military dictatorship.

He revealed how the regime once offered him a governorship position without an election, but he rejected the offer, opting instead for a path that allowed him to earn the position of Vice President in 1999.

The National Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, firmly denied reports claiming President Bola Tinubu asked him to rejoin the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kwankwaso, also a former governor of Kano State, took to his X handle on Saturday to debunk the allegations, calling them “false and unfounded.”

In his post, Kwankwaso addressed reports that suggested he would prefer to leave politics rather than return to the APC. He categorically denied making such a statement, labelling the reports as part of a broader scheme of political mischief.

“My attention has been drawn to a statement purportedly stating my position on the recurring political realignments in Nigeria,” Kwankwaso wrote.

He emphasised, “I wish to categorically state that such statements are false, unfounded, and products of political mischief.”

The NNPP leader clarified that he had deliberately refrained from commenting on current political events and would continue to maintain this stance.

Kwankwaso urged the public to disregard any statements that did not come from his official social media handles or other verified sources.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe has stated that Nigerian traders are responsible for the increment in the prices of food commodities.

Speaking via a Facebook post on Saturday, Igbokwe claimed that the traders are too greedy to allow prices to drop.

The political commentator asserted that prices of food items are statistically coming down but has failed to reflect in market prices due to the wickedness on the part of traders.

Igbokwe lamented that Nigerians are the worst enemies of themselves.

He wrote, “Prices of food and commodities are coming down but Nigerians will not help Nigerians.

“Our greed, our wickedness and avaricious tendencies have no part two. We are our worst enemies. Nigerians steal what they do not need.”

The Federal Government has initiated a revalidation exercise for the National Social Register as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the effectiveness of the conditional cash transfer programme aimed at mitigating the impact of economic reforms.

At a press briefing held at the headquarters of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in Abuja, the Director-General of NIMC, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, disclosed that 2.3 million households have been successfully verified and are now cleared for payment under the revamped scheme.

The revalidation effort comes at a time when the World Bank raised concerns regarding the slow pace of implementation of the cash transfer programme.

The scheme, which was launched in 2023 following the removal of the petrol subsidy and unification of the foreign exchange market, has faced challenges in reaching its target of 15 million households.

In its “Nigeria Development Update” report titled Building Momentum for Inclusive Growth, the World Bank stated that only 37% of the targeted households—approximately 5.6 million—had received payments, two years after the programme’s initiation.

The institution, which approved an $800 million loan for the project, revealed that as of April 30, 2025, $530 million had been disbursed.

The right-back from Bayer Leverkusen, Jeremie Frimpong, has officially joined Liverpool, the reigning champions of the 2024/2025 Premier League campaign.

Esteemed sports journalist and transfer specialist, Fabrizio Romano verified this information on his official 𝕏 account on Saturday, May 17.

The 24-year-old was a spectator in the stands during his final match for the German club, as it was announced that he would be transferring to the English powerhouse.

He wrote: “BREAKING: Jeremie Frimpong set to join Liverpool, here we go!

“Agreement done for Dutch right back as Bayer Leverkusen are informed on €35m release clause being triggered.

“Understand Frimpong will sign a five year deal with medical now being scheduled.

“New RB for #LFC.”

Nigerian online streamer and content creator, Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has disclosed that he once made his girlfriend Jarvis turn down a ₦3bn offer from Netflix to shoot a kissing scene.

The TikToker made the claim during a recent livestream with singer Peter of P-Square.

Peller said, “Netflix offered ₦3 billion Naira to my girlfriend, Jarvis, to do a kissing scene, but I turned it down.”

Peter asked, “Do you mean ₦3 million or ₦3 billion?”

Peller replied, “₦3 billion! I know you might not believe me, but I have the record of the video call. I warned them never to contemplate such ever again. I love my baby. I don’t joke with my baby. She is my life.”

Peter added, “Always look out for her.”

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.