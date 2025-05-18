‘They Want To Reap Where They Did Not Sow’ – Wike Lists Three Politicians He Is Fighting In Rivers

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has named the three politicians he is fighting against in Rivers state.

Naija News reports that this comes amid the suspension of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, alongside his deputy and other House of Assembly members, following the declaration of a state of emergency in the oil-rich state.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin released on Saturday afternoon, Wike, who has been at war with his estranged political son, Fubara, named Celestine Omehia, Abiye Sekibo and Austin Okpara as those attempting to reap where they did not sow.

Wike further claimed that Omehia, Sekibo, and Okpara are responsible for Fubara’s issues with him, stressing that he will give them a final defeat.

He said, “I am fighting those who want to reap where they did not sow. People like Celestine Omehia, Abiye Sekibo and Austin Okpara.

“I have defeated them before and I will give them the final defeat.”

Meanwhile, Wike has vowed to remain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while working for President Bola Tinubu.

While speaking during an interview on BBC, Wike said he is not one to give in to fear, adding that he can’t build a house and be expected to vacate it.

He argued that he would not leave the party, adding that others would leave for him instead.

He said, “I can’t do that, I’m not afraid – how will I build a house and you now ask me to vacate the place.

“It’s you that will leave the house not me that built it. You want to spoil a house that I built, I won’t allow you. I won’t leave, I will remain there.