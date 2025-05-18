Taiwo Awoniyi Breaks Silence After Surgery, Nottingham Forest Dedicate Win To Him

Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, has made his first public comment following a life-threatening abdominal injury that saw him undergo emergency surgery and spend time in a medically induced coma.

Taiwo Awoniyi, 27, was rushed to the hospital after rupturing his intestine during Nottingham Forest’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Leicester City last Sunday.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday, Awoniyi shared his gratitude to fans, family, and the Nigerian public for their overwhelming support during what he described as “one of the most difficult” seasons of his career.

“This season has been one of the most difficult of my career, but through it all, I have felt the love,” the Nigerian international wrote. “With the grace of God, I am grateful to still be here, to still be fighting, to still be smiling, and to be in good spirits.”

Awoniyi also thanked Nottingham Forest, his teammates, coaches, and the club’s staff for their emotional support during his recovery. “Seeing you all on your visit to the hospital lifted my spirits more than words can say,” he added, before urging the team to “keep believing and keep pushing” in the final stages of the season.

Nottingham Forest, inspired by their teammate’s resilience, responded with a spirited performance to defeat West Ham 2-1 at London Stadium, a result that keeps their hopes of Champions League football alive.

Forest opened the scoring in the 11th minute after a costly error by West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola gifted Morgan Gibbs-White an easy finish.

The visitors doubled their lead in the second half when Anthony Elanga’s free-kick deflected off Nicola Milenkovic, following a lengthy VAR check.

Forest held firm to secure all three points despite a late onslaught from West Ham — including Jarrod Bowen’s stunning volley in the 86th minute and a tense 16-minute injury-time spell.

The result shows they remain seventh in the table, just one point off the top five and level on points with sixth-placed Manchester City, only trailing on goal difference.

The match carried deep emotional weight for Forest, marking their first outing since Awoniyi’s injury.

Players honoured him by warming up in shirts emblazoned with his name and number, along with the message “We are all with you, Taiwo.”

After scoring, Gibbs-White held up Awoniyi’s shirt in a touching tribute, and the team celebrated post-match with it in front of the travelling fans.

Forest’s emotional display and vital win underline their unity and resilience as they head into the final game of the season, where a victory against Chelsea, combined with favourable results elsewhere, could secure an improbable Champions League berth.

Awoniyi’s road to recovery continues, but his spirit and message have already provided a powerful lift to his teammates and fans alike.