President Tinubu Speaks After Meeting Pope Leo XIV

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, commended the humility of Pope Leo XIV.

Tinubu said the humility of the new Pope and his history with Nigeria serve as a reminder of the moral leadership the world desperately needs.

He also affirmed the commitment of Nigeria as a nation to promoting peace, unity and progress across the world without bias for race or religious belief.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu made the submissions in a post via his 𝕏 account shortly after his meeting with Pope Leo XIV in Rome.

He also prayed for God’s guidance for the new leader of the Catholic church worldwide.

“Today, at the Vatican, upon the personal invitation of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, I joined world leaders and millions of Catholics in witnessing the beginning of a new papacy.

“Pope Leo XIV’s humility, history with Nigeria, and message of peace remind us of the moral leadership the world desperately needs.

“As a nation of deep faith and great diversity, Nigeria remains committed to building bridges across belief, race, and continent—for peace, for progress, and for all of humanity.

“May the Almighty guide the Holy Father and strengthen all who labour for a more just and compassionate world,” Tinubu wrote.

Earlier, Naija News had reported that President Tinubu reiterated Nigeria’s unwavering dedication to fostering interfaith dialogue and unity amid growing global tensions driven by religious and ideological divides.

This reaffirmation came as the President arrived in Rome on Saturday evening to attend the ceremonial mass for the inauguration of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, the 267th head of the Catholic Church.

Upon his arrival, Tinubu was warmly received by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State. The cardinal hosted the Nigerian leader to a private dinner where both parties held a diplomatic exchange, touching on issues of mutual concern and global cooperation.