Photos: Peter Obi Meets Tinubu, Kayode Fayemi At Vatican City

The Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, met with President Bola Tinubu and former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, at Vatican City on Sunday.

Naija News reports that the trio were present alongside global dignitaries and leaders at the Vatican for the formal installation of the new Pope, Leo XIV, following Pope Francis’ death.

In the photos which emerged online, Peter Obi, Tinubu and Fayemi were seen exchanging pleasantries.

In a post via X, the Special Adviser to Tinubu on Information and Strategy narrated the conversation between Peter Obi, Tinubu and Fayemi.

He wrote, “President Bola Tinubu, Mr Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential candidate, and former Ekiti governor Kayode Fayemi met at Pope Leo XIV’s installation mass on Sunday in Rome.

“Fayemi sighted President Tinubu, where he sat with other leaders and asked Obi to follow him to pay homage to the Nigerian leader. Obi agreed.

“On getting to the President, Fayemi broke the ice between Obi and Tinubu. He said:

“Mr. President, welcome to our church, and thank you for honouring the Pope with your presence.”

“President Tinubu, ever quick-witted, responded: “I should be the one welcoming you and Peter. I’m the Head of the Nigerian Delegation”.

“The President’s response cracked up Obi, who agreed with the President.

“Obi said: “Yes, indeed. We are members of your delegation”.

“Peter Obi and Fayemi are staunch Catholics and Papal knights.”

Meanwhile, Tinubu has commended the humility of Pope Leo XIV.

Tinubu said the humility of the new Pope and his history with Nigeria serve as a reminder of the moral leadership the world desperately needs.

He also affirmed the commitment of Nigeria as a nation to promoting peace, unity and progress across the world without bias for race or religious belief.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu made the submissions in a post via his 𝕏 account shortly after his meeting with Pope Leo XIV in Rome.

He also prayed for God’s guidance for the new leader of the Catholic church worldwide.

“Today, at the Vatican, upon the personal invitation of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, I joined world leaders and millions of Catholics in witnessing the beginning of a new papacy.

“Pope Leo XIV’s humility, history with Nigeria, and message of peace remind us of the moral leadership the world desperately needs.

“As a nation of deep faith and great diversity, Nigeria remains committed to building bridges across belief, race, and continent—for peace, for progress, and for all of humanity.

“May the Almighty guide the Holy Father and strengthen all who labour for a more just and compassionate world,” Tinubu wrote