Nigerian Singer, Omah Lay Involved In Ghastly Car Accident

Nigerian singer, Stanley Omah Didia, known professionally as Omah Lay, has been involved in a ghastly car accident.

Naija News reports that famous UK-based music executive, Adesope Olajide, better known as ‘Shopsydoo’, made this known in a post via his Instagram page on Saturday night.

The accident, which involved the singer’s two Tesla trucks, reportedly occurred on Saturday in Lagos.

Although details of the accident remain sketchy, Olajide noted that Omalay is safe.

Sharing the video of the accident, he wrote “#omahlay Tesla truck, thank God for life. Thank God he is safe, we go buy two more once that album drops. More stories to tell”.

In other news, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday, May 16, 2025, presented Nigerian music star Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, as its first prosecution witness (PW1) in the ongoing trial of his elder brother, Jude Chigozie Okoye.

Naija News reports that Jude Okoye, a former manager of the defunct music group P-Square, is standing trial before Justice Rahman Oshodi at the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, alongside his company, Northside Music Ltd., on a four-count charge bordering on alleged theft of $1 million and £34,537 in music royalties.

Led in evidence by EFCC counsel Mohammed Bashir, Mr P told the court that he submitted a petition to the EFCC on January 22, 2024, alleging financial misappropriation involving royalty payments.

He stated that while he initially listed Northside Music Ltd. as the respondent, investigations revealed that Jude’s wife, Ifeoma, owned 80% of the company, with Jude holding the remaining 20%.

Mr P added that although both Jude and Paul were later invited by the anti-graft agency, only Jude was detained.