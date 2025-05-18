Nigerian Army Kills Bello Turji’s Strong Ally

The Nigerian Army has eliminated a strong ally of the wanted terrorist kingpin, Bello Turji, known as Alhaji Shaudo Alku.

According to a statement from the Army, Alku was killed in an airstrike carried out by the air component of Operation Fasan Yama on Sunday, May 18.

Naija News reports the insurgent was killed in an airstrike which targeted terrorists near Tunfa Primary School in Isa local government area of Sokoto State.

The statement added that several other terrorist commanders were also killed in the airstrike.

“In a significant blow to notorious terrorist leader Bello Turji, his key ally Alhaji Shaudo Alku has been confirmed killed in an airstrike.

“The Air Component of Operation Fasan Yama conducted the strike on May 18, 2025, targeting terrorists near Tunfa Primary School in Isa LGA, Sokoto State.

“Alku, invited from Niger Republic for a meeting, died alongside several men and unconfirmed commanders. This development is part of ongoing efforts to disrupt terrorist operations in the region,” the statement read.

The Nigerian Army also promised to provide further details at a later date.

Meanwhile, in a determined push to restore investor confidence and strengthen Nigeria’s financial credibility, the Federal Government has intensified efforts to remove the country from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List by the end of May.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made this known during a recent meeting in Abuja with the United Kingdom’s Minister of State for Home Affairs, David Hanson.

He revealed that he and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), are jointly chairing a committee working in collaboration with the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to fast-track Nigeria’s transition to the FATF “White List.”

Nigeria was moved from the FATF’s “Black List” to the “Grey List” in February 2023, marking some progress in addressing international financial compliance concerns.