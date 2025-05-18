Newcastle United Risk Dropping Out Of EPL Top 5 After Defeat To Arsenal

Newcastle United‘s hopes of securing a top-five finish in the Premier League were dealt a major blow following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The crucial match was decided by a single goal from Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice, who found the net in the 55th minute.

Despite several efforts from the Magpies to equalise, Arsenal held firm defensively to secure all three points in front of their home crowd.

The result leaves Newcastle United in third place with 66 points after 37 matches, but their position is now precarious.

Chelsea and Aston Villa, who also sit on 66 points, trail them only on goal difference. Both clubs have one match remaining to leapfrog Newcastle, depending on final-day results.

Newcastle’s recent form has been inconsistent, with two losses in their last three matches raising concerns about their ability to secure a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Their defeat to Arsenal follows a draw and a win in previous games, and manager Eddie Howe will be under pressure to rally his squad for the season finale.

Arsenal’s win, meanwhile, boosts their points tally to 71 from 37 matches, placing them comfortably in second and securing their Champions League spot.

Elsewhere, Manchester City, sitting sixth with 65 points from 36 matches, could still disrupt the top five if they win their games in hand.

As the final matchweek approaches, the race for European football remains fiercely competitive, with Newcastle United now facing the risk of dropping out of the coveted top five unless they can deliver a strong performance in their last game.