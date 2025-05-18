Mandatory Voting Will Not Fix Electoral Flaws – APC Chieftain, Okechukwu Tells Lawmakers

A founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has called on the House of Representatives to incorporate key recommendations from the Uwais Report to encourage widespread electoral participation in Nigeria.

Speaking on Sunday in Abuja, Okechukwu commended the lower chamber of the National Assembly for acknowledging public concern over low voter turnout—a trend he says weakens electoral legitimacy, judicial credibility, and democratic institutions at large.

However, the former Director General of the Voice of Nigeria voiced strong opposition to enacting laws that unfairly target citizens already disadvantaged by electoral irregularities.

He emphasised that the majority of Nigerians have suffered from manipulated elections, compromised judicial rulings, and the poor governance that follows.

According to him, penalising these same individuals for disengaging from the electoral process would amount to a double injustice.

“It will be double jeopardy to punish them for the electoral malpractices which discouraged them and recession of democracy which we the leaders simulated,” Okechukwu warned.

This reaction follows the recent introduction of a bill in the House titled, “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Electoral Act 2022 to Make It Mandatory for all Nigerians of Majority Age to Vote in All National and State Elections and for Related Matters.” The proposed legislation was sponsored by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

One of the co-sponsors, Hon. Daniel Asama, who represents Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency, argued: “Voting is not only the right, but a civic responsibility. For global precedents, several democracies, including Australia, Belgium, and Brazil, for instance, have adopted mandatory voting for the positive outcomes in terms of political participation and public accountability. For electoral apathy and voter inducement, mandatory voting can significantly reduce the influence of vote buying as more citizens vote.”

Responding to the proposal, Okechukwu stressed that the more effective solution lies in implementing reforms outlined in the Uwais Report, particularly the recommendation for public nomination of National and State Electoral Commissioners.

“The only politically correct antidote to halt electoral malpractices, opaque judiciary and restore electoral legitimacy and strong democratic institutions is to adopt good laws therein Uwais Report – Public Nomination of both National and State Electoral Commissioners, to attract seamless mass voting,” he stated.

He also invoked a famous warning from physicist Albert Einstein: “If you continue to do one thing all over and expect better results it is nothing but insanity.”

He further argued: “Therefore, it is arrant fallacy to assume that BIVAS and other digital technologies will guarantee free, fair and transparent elections when Mr Osita Okechukwu or whosoever is allowed to nominate his cronies, family and party members to manage our electoral system.”

Praising the leadership of the House for confronting democratic setbacks, Okechukwu said: “May I commend Honourable Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas and Honourable Members for sharing our concern over poor turnout of voters, opaque judiciary and recession of democracy in our clime and appeal to him to adopt the fine tenet of Uwais Report that mandates Nigerians to nominate National and State Electoral Commissioners.”

Highlighting the current political landscape, he added: “Permit me as well to state that there is no time more auspicious for our great party, the APC to consolidate the legitimacy of our democracy and put Nigeria top in the map of the world than now; when we have a true democrat as president, control more than 20 States, the Senate, House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly of our dear country.”

He concluded by invoking the legacy of a late former president: “No excuse, if for nothing else there is no better time to recover the legitimacy of our democracy, fulfill the noble intendment and immortalise our famous democrat, President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, of blessed memory, who patriotically admitted that the electoral process which made him president was flawed than now we are in charge.

“And there is no doubt that if he had outlived his tenure he could have implemented the fine grains of Uwais Report.”