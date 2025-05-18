IFFHS Crowns Lionel Messi Greatest Footballer Of All Time

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has unveiled its list of the Top 10 Greatest Footballers of All Time, placing Argentine star, Lionel Messi, at the pinnacle of the sport’s rich history.

Lionel Messi tops a star-studded ranking that includes iconic figures such as Pelé, Diego Maradona, and Cristiano Ronaldo, recognizing individual brilliance and the lasting impact these players have had on the global game.

According to the IFFHS, the ranking was determined based on individual skill, influence on the game, major titles won, longevity, and overall legacy.

Messi’s record-breaking career includes numerous domestic titles, international triumphs with Argentina, and a haul of Ballon d’Or trophies, solidifying his status as a once-in-a-generation talent.

“The list is a tribute to the giants of football whose legacies transcend eras,” the IFFHS stated in its announcement. “From Pelé’s pioneering brilliance to Messi’s modern mastery, each name on this list has changed the game in their own extraordinary way.”

Below is the IFFHS Top 10 Greatest Players of All Time:

1. Lionel Messi (Argentina)

2. Pelé (Brazil)

3. Diego Maradona (Argentina)

4. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

5. Johan Cruyff (Netherlands)

6. Ronaldo Nazário (Brazil)

7. Zinedine Zidane (France)

8. Franz Beckenbauer (Germany)

9. Alfredo Di Stéfano (Spain)

10. Ronaldinho (Brazil)