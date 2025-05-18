Gov Yusuf Suspends Senior Aide Over Statement Against Kwankwaso

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf has suspended a senior political aide, Ibrahim Rabi’u, for making an “unauthorised and inflammatory statement” against former governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The suspended aide, who held the position of Senior Special Reporter (SSR) in the Ministry of Transportation, is facing disciplinary measures, including an official query over his controversial remarks speculating on Kwankwaso’s purported defection.

The governor announced the suspension in a statement signed by the Director General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Kano, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa and issued through the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ibrahim, on Saturday.

In a strongly worded statement, the government declared: “The government has distanced itself from the purported claim, describing the statement authored by the suspended aide as solely coming from the author for reasons best known to him.”

Yusuf’s office further emphasised that “any political appointee must get clearance before making public comments on issues that have to do with the position of the government on matters of public importance or of sensitive political decisions.”

Reiterating the administration’s zero-tolerance stance on unauthorised communications, the release stated this served as a firm warning to all political appointees.

It further read, “The government cautions all political appointees against unauthorized comments, especially outside their jurisdiction.”

The statement also clarified official channels for disseminating information, stressing that only the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Garba Wayya, is authorized to speak on behalf of the Kano State Government, while Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa remains the sole spokesperson for the Governor.

“This administration remains committed to ensuring that public communication reflects the values of integrity, accuracy, and collective responsibility,” the statement concluded.

The suspended aide is expected to respond to the query and may face further disciplinary action following the investigation.