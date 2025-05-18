Fubara Reportedly Beaten Into Submission To Join APC After Tinubu’s Deal

President Bola Tinubu has reportedly coerced the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, into joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), following months of intense political pressure, institutional intimidation, and strategic coercion.

Naija News learnt that the objective of the latest development is to consolidate power, neutralise political threats, and ensure that Tinubu coast to victory in the 2027 election with minimal resistance.

According to SaharaReporters, sources familiar with the situation describe the pressure mounted on Governor Fubara as unprecedented and deeply troubling in Nigeria’s democratic history.

According to the source, the turning point came during a high-level secret negotiation between Fubara and Tinubu in London.

The meeting marked the first face-to-face encounter between Tinubu and Fubara since the President declared a state of emergency in Rivers State and removed Governor Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, from office.

The source added that as part of the terms, the embattled Governor would be reinstated, albeit under strict conditions, with control of Rivers State’s resources now shared or closely monitored by the ruling party’s power brokers.

One of the sources disclosed, “The President wanted Rivers State under control by any means necessary. The fear of 2027 is real. Their internal assessments showed that public discontent was growing over hardship, insecurity, and economic mismanagement. The only way out was to break the opposition and enforce loyalty, state by state.

“It was during this meeting that Governor Fubara agreed to join the APC in exchange for political survival.”

The source lamented how Fubara was beaten into submission, adding that no governor has ever suffered such humiliation in the history of Nigeria.

“Fubara has been beaten into submission, and Rivers State has been turned into a pawn in the power game of Abuja. No governor has ever suffered such humiliation as Governor Fubara suffered in the history of Nigerian politics.

“A governor was humiliated, tormented, and politically crushed to force him into the ruling party. No governor has been subjected to such abuse of power in Nigeria’s history,” the source added.