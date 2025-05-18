Fresh Crisis Ignites In PDP As Saraki’s Panel Moves To Endorse Anyanwu As National Secretary

The decision by the Bukola Saraki-led reconciliation committee to endorse Senator Samuel Anyanwu’s return as National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has created more problems within the party.

Sources who spoke to Punch disclosed that the move did not go well with the PDP Governors’ Forum, members of the National Working Committee, the Board of Trustees, and other party stakeholders, thereby reigniting tension within the party.

A senior PDP leader who spoke on the condition of anonymity stated that the South-East caucus, along with Peter Mbah, the BoT Chairman, Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, and some members of the NWC, were upset that the Saraki-led panel endorsed Anyanwu’s resumption without consulting them.

The source stated, “There is renewed agitation over the way Saraki handled the situation. He met with just a few NWC members and decided that Anyanwu should resume office as National Secretary, without consulting the full panel, the entire NWC, or even the governors who assigned him the task.

“I can tell you that some governors like Seyi Makinde, the Enugu State governor, the Zamfara State governor, and even the Bayelsa State governor are not happy about it. They see it as a deliberate move to undermine them and portray them as weak.

“Even some NWC members are uncomfortable with the decision. They expected the Saraki-led panel to meet with them before arriving at such a conclusion.

“Remember, things had been relatively calm since the governors nominated and the NWC approved Koshoedo as National Secretary, until Saraki’s meeting with a few NWC members stirred things up.

“What the governors, the BoT chairman, and several NWC members want is peace within the PDP. They want the interest of the South-East, which made the nomination, to be protected and respected, not for the party’s unity to be sacrificed in favour of a few individuals.”

A PDP chieftain also told the aforementioned publication that the name of the Deputy National Secretary of the PDP was forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission as the party’s scribe.

“I am aware that as of Wednesday, Koshoedo’s name was forwarded to INEC; he is the recognised secretary of the party as of today. I am not aware of any other arrangement outside that,” the source said.

Another party insider confirmed that the decision to endorse Anyanwu did not go down well with many party leaders.